TX Forecast for Friday, May 14, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Clouds breaking;71;56;SE;6;65%;2%;8 Abilene Dyess;Low clouds breaking;71;56;SE;6;60%;2%;6 Alice;Low clouds breaking;80;63;SSE;11;63%;22%;5 Alpine;Pleasant and warmer;77;58;SSE;8;53%;2%;12 Amarillo;Partly sunny, warmer;72;52;SSE;14;57%;31%;12 Angleton;Clearing, less humid;78;64;NE;10;62%;14%;8 Arlington;Turning sunny;73;56;ESE;7;50%;1%;10 Austin;Warmer;74;59;N;5;58%;4%;6 Austin Bergstrom;Low clouds breaking;73;56;NE;10;68%;4%;6 Bay;Clearing, less humid;77;65;ESE;9;65%;18%;8 Beaumont;Decreasing clouds;79;60;ENE;9;60%;8%;9 Beeville;Low clouds breaking;80;63;ENE;8;61%;24%;5 Borger;Partial sunshine;75;57;SSE;11;46%;60%;11 Bowie;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;52;SE;3;61%;2%;10 Breckenridge;Some sun returning;73;58;SE;4;53%;2%;8 Brenham;Low clouds breaking;74;61;NNE;7;63%;10%;6 Bridgeport;Warmer;71;53;N;3;62%;2%;9 Brownsville;Low clouds breaking;78;70;NE;12;70%;44%;5 Brownwood;Low clouds breaking;70;52;SE;6;65%;1%;6 Burnet;Warmer;72;54;E;7;62%;2%;6 Canadian;Nice with some sun;69;50;SSE;10;62%;30%;8 Castroville;Low clouds breaking;78;61;E;7;54%;4%;5 Childress;Nice with some sun;73;57;SE;7;59%;15%;10 Cleburne;Turning sunny;71;54;ESE;7;61%;1%;10 College Station;Clearing and warmer;75;60;NNE;10;62%;9%;9 Comanche;Low clouds breaking;70;54;SE;6;67%;2%;6 Conroe;Warmer;78;59;ENE;7;55%;7%;9 Corpus Christi;Low clouds breaking;77;66;ESE;11;71%;38%;5 Corsicana;Warmer;73;54;ENE;7;54%;1%;10 Cotulla;Low clouds breaking;82;65;ESE;10;56%;6%;5 Dalhart;Breezy and warmer;74;51;SSE;17;58%;31%;11 Dallas Love;Warmer;74;57;ESE;6;49%;1%;11 Dallas Redbird;Warmer;73;54;E;7;52%;1%;11 Dallas/Ft Worth;Clearing and warmer;74;56;ESE;8;52%;1%;11 Decatur;Turning sunny;70;53;ESE;5;56%;2%;9 Del Rio;Sun and clouds;79;66;SE;5;61%;5%;5 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Low clouds breaking;76;62;SE;5;66%;5%;5 Denton;Clearing;72;53;ESE;6;56%;1%;11 Dryden;Sun and some clouds;75;60;SE;9;57%;4%;11 Dumas;Warmer with some sun;72;50;S;13;62%;31%;11 Edinburg;Low clouds breaking;77;67;ENE;9;66%;43%;5 El Paso;Mostly sunny;87;64;SSE;7;32%;30%;12 Ellington;Clearing, less humid;78;64;NE;12;61%;10%;9 Falfurrias;Low clouds breaking;77;63;E;8;68%;37%;5 Fort Hood;Warmer;72;56;ENE;8;63%;1%;9 Fort Worth;Clearing;72;56;ESE;6;50%;1%;9 Fort Worth Alliance;Clearing and warmer;72;55;SE;8;57%;1%;9 Fort Worth Nas;Turning sunny;73;57;ESE;7;57%;1%;9 Fort Worth Spinks;Warmer;72;52;E;5;61%;1%;10 Fredericksburg;Low clouds breaking;70;53;ESE;6;68%;2%;6 Gainesville;Warmer;70;51;SE;6;61%;1%;11 Galveston;Breezy in the a.m.;79;70;ENE;14;62%;14%;8 Gatesville;Warmer;72;54;E;7;60%;1%;10 Georgetown;Warmer;73;56;E;7;58%;1%;6 Giddings;Low clouds breaking;73;60;NE;7;61%;12%;6 Gilmer;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;48;E;6;57%;0%;11 Graham;Clearing;72;53;SE;5;56%;2%;9 Granbury;Clouds, then sun;72;54;SE;6;58%;1%;10 Grand Prairie;Clouds, then sun;74;56;ESE;7;49%;1%;10 Greenville;Clearing;71;50;SE;6;53%;1%;11 Guadalupe Pass;Windy and warmer;72;57;E;20;58%;29%;12 Hamilton;Warmer;73;53;ESE;7;61%;2%;10 Harlingen;Breezy in the a.m.;78;67;NE;14;76%;44%;5 Hearne;Warmer;74;60;NE;7;59%;9%;9 Hebbronville;Low clouds breaking;78;61;E;8;65%;10%;5 Henderson;Warmer;73;49;ENE;7;55%;2%;11 Hereford;Partly sunny, warmer;76;54;S;12;53%;22%;12 Hillsboro;Warmer;72;54;E;8;54%;1%;9 Hondo;Low clouds breaking;77;60;E;8;59%;4%;5 Houston;Clearing, less humid;78;63;E;8;57%;10%;9 Houston (Hobby Airport);Clearing, less humid;80;65;NE;11;56%;10%;9 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clearing, less humid;77;64;NE;12;60%;11%;9 Houston / Southwest Airport;Clearing, less humid;78;62;NE;7;64%;12%;9 Houston Clover;Clearing, less humid;78;64;NE;10;59%;12%;9 Houston Hooks;Decreasing clouds;78;60;NE;8;59%;9%;9 Houston Hull;Clearing, less humid;80;65;NE;10;58%;11%;9 Houston Intercontinental;Warmer with clearing;79;60;NE;11;58%;8%;9 Huntsville;Warmer with clearing;78;59;ENE;5;56%;6%;9 Ingleside;Low clouds breaking;79;70;ESE;13;66%;37%;5 Jacksonville;Warmer;72;54;ENE;6;57%;1%;11 Jasper;Clearing and warmer;74;51;ENE;7;67%;6%;9 Junction;Low clouds may break;71;55;E;6;66%;1%;5 Kellyusa Airport;Low clouds breaking;76;60;ENE;9;61%;5%;5 Kerrville;Low clouds may break;72;54;E;6;64%;3%;4 Killeen;Warmer;72;56;ENE;8;63%;1%;9 Killeen/Ft Hood;Warmer;72;55;ENE;8;67%;1%;9 Kingsville Nas;Low clouds breaking;79;64;ESE;12;67%;38%;5 La Grange;Low clouds breaking;75;62;NNE;7;60%;14%;4 Lago Vista;Warmer;72;56;ENE;7;64%;3%;6 Lancaster;Turning sunny;71;51;E;7;53%;2%;11 Laredo;A shower and t-storm;83;67;E;8;57%;62%;3 Llano;Low clouds breaking;72;53;ESE;6;65%;2%;6 Longview;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;50;ENE;7;54%;0%;11 Lubbock;Partly sunny;72;54;SSE;10;63%;10%;12 Lufkin;Warmer;75;54;NE;8;59%;5%;10 Mcallen;Low clouds breaking;79;67;ENE;11;65%;44%;5 Mcgregor;Warmer;74;55;NE;8;64%;1%;9 Mckinney;Warmer;72;52;SE;6;56%;1%;11 Mesquite;Clearing and warmer;72;52;ESE;7;53%;2%;11 Midland;Partly sunny, nice;73;57;ESE;8;68%;4%;12 Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, nice;73;57;ESE;8;68%;4%;12 Midlothian;Clearing and warmer;72;52;N;4;61%;1%;10 Mineola;Warmer;73;51;E;6;54%;0%;11 Mineral Wells;Clearing;72;53;ESE;5;62%;2%;10 Mount Pleasant;Sunshine, pleasant;72;48;ESE;6;52%;2%;11 Nacogdoches;Warmer;74;50;ENE;7;58%;0%;10 New Braunfels;Low clouds breaking;75;61;ENE;9;59%;5%;5 Odessa;Nice with some sun;71;57;SE;9;66%;4%;11 Orange;Clouds and sunshine;78;59;ENE;7;60%;6%;6 Palacios;Breezy in the a.m.;78;66;ESE;13;63%;19%;8 Palestine;Warmer;73;53;ENE;7;55%;2%;9 Pampa;Nice with some sun;70;54;SSE;13;52%;66%;11 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Nice with some sun;72;52;SSE;13;54%;32%;11 Paris;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;50;SE;7;55%;2%;11 Pecos;Partly sunny;78;59;SE;9;54%;5%;12 Perryton;Partial sunshine;68;50;S;13;61%;35%;8 Plainview;Partly sunny, nice;69;51;SSE;10;67%;35%;12 Pleasanton;Low clouds breaking;79;61;ENE;7;57%;5%;5 Port Aransas;Low clouds breaking;77;72;ENE;12;68%;24%;5 Port Isabel;A shower or two;75;72;NE;15;72%;73%;5 Port Lavaca;Clearing, less humid;78;70;E;11;57%;20%;8 Randolph AFB;Low clouds breaking;75;59;ENE;10;63%;5%;5 Robstown;Low clouds breaking;80;67;SE;11;68%;23%;5 Rockport;Clearing, less humid;80;71;E;11;62%;22%;8 Rocksprings;Low clouds breaking;70;56;ESE;8;66%;3%;5 San Angelo;Low clouds breaking;73;56;E;6;63%;1%;11 San Antonio;Low clouds breaking;76;61;ENE;9;60%;5%;5 San Antonio Stinson;Low clouds breaking;77;62;ENE;9;59%;7%;5 San Marcos;Low clouds breaking;74;58;ENE;9;60%;5%;5 Seminole;Nice with some sun;71;55;SSE;8;64%;6%;12 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;70;53;E;4;59%;26%;11 Snyder;Clouds breaking;70;57;SSE;7;70%;3%;11 Sonora;Low clouds breaking;71;58;SE;8;60%;2%;6 Stephenville;Turning sunny;71;54;E;4;64%;0%;10 Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;51;ESE;7;55%;2%;11 Sweetwater;Low clouds breaking;72;56;SSE;7;63%;2%;7 Temple;Warmer with clearing;72;55;NE;9;67%;1%;9 Terrell;Clearing;71;50;E;7;58%;2%;11 Tyler;Warmer;75;53;ENE;7;49%;1%;11 Uvalde;Low clouds may break;76;59;E;6;60%;5%;4 Vernon;Partly sunny;71;57;SE;7;52%;6%;10 Victoria;Low clouds breaking;78;65;ENE;11;64%;18%;5 Waco;Warmer;75;53;NE;9;58%;1%;9 Weslaco;Low clouds breaking;77;67;ENE;10;67%;44%;5 Wharton;Clearing, less humid;74;62;SSE;8;69%;15%;9 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;72;54;ESE;4;60%;5%;11 Wink;Partly sunny, nice;77;57;SE;11;63%;5%;12 Zapata;Low clouds may break;84;66;E;6;56%;20%;3