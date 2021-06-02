Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Friday, June 4, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A t-storm around;80;62;SSE;5;72%;51%;11

Abilene Dyess;A t-storm around;81;61;SSE;5;66%;76%;9

Alice;A thunderstorm;83;69;ESE;8;80%;84%;4

Alpine;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;58;SSE;7;49%;57%;11

Amarillo;A t-storm around;79;59;SSE;7;53%;42%;9

Angleton;A t-storm or two;83;71;SE;5;82%;85%;4

Arlington;A t-storm in spots;82;68;SSE;6;67%;77%;6

Austin;A t-storm or two;81;69;SSW;2;72%;85%;4

Austin Bergstrom;A couple of t-storms;80;68;ESE;5;83%;85%;4

Bay;A couple of t-storms;83;71;ESE;4;85%;86%;4

Beaumont;A t-storm or two;84;72;SSE;5;78%;91%;4

Beeville;A t-storm or two;83;69;ESE;6;84%;100%;4

Borger;A t-storm around;85;63;SSE;6;47%;41%;12

Bowie;A t-storm in spots;82;61;SSE;1;71%;55%;7

Breckenridge;A p.m. t-storm;83;65;SSE;5;67%;80%;8

Brenham;A couple of t-storms;84;72;SE;5;72%;81%;3

Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;82;62;SSE;2;72%;78%;6

Brownsville;A couple of t-storms;87;77;ESE;8;77%;85%;4

Brownwood;A thunderstorm;79;62;SSE;6;75%;76%;6

Burnet;A thunderstorm;78;66;SE;6;75%;80%;3

Canadian;A t-storm around;80;57;SSE;5;63%;41%;12

Castroville;Drenching t-storms;81;70;ENE;6;84%;88%;4

Childress;A t-storm around;84;63;SSE;6;64%;42%;12

Cleburne;Humid with a t-storm;79;65;SSE;7;82%;81%;5

College Station;A couple of t-storms;82;71;ESE;4;78%;81%;4

Comanche;A thunderstorm;78;64;SSE;6;77%;80%;4

Conroe;A t-storm or two;82;69;SE;5;76%;81%;4

Corpus Christi;A thunderstorm;83;71;SE;7;86%;81%;4

Corsicana;A thunderstorm;81;69;SE;6;74%;80%;6

Cotulla;Drenching t-storms;82;71;ESE;9;82%;88%;4

Dalhart;A t-storm around;82;57;SSE;7;54%;41%;12

Dallas Love;A stray thunderstorm;82;69;E;3;67%;76%;6

Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;81;67;E;4;71%;78%;6

Dallas/Ft Worth;A morning t-storm;82;68;ESE;4;68%;81%;6

Decatur;A stray thunderstorm;81;64;SSE;5;74%;77%;7

Del Rio;Heavy thunderstorms;82;70;ESE;7;79%;87%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Heavy thunderstorms;79;67;E;9;84%;86%;4

Denton;A t-storm in spots;81;65;SE;6;73%;76%;7

Dryden;Heavy thunderstorms;77;65;SE;8;73%;80%;8

Dumas;A t-storm around;79;58;SSE;6;51%;41%;12

Edinburg;A couple of t-storms;85;73;ESE;8;78%;86%;5

El Paso;Clouds and sun, nice;91;70;NE;7;29%;39%;9

Ellington;A t-storm or two;83;72;SE;5;79%;90%;4

Falfurrias;A couple of t-storms;81;69;ESE;6;81%;86%;4

Fort Hood;A thunderstorm;77;67;S;4;79%;80%;3

Fort Worth;A thunderstorm;81;67;SSE;6;70%;82%;6

Fort Worth Alliance;A thunderstorm;81;65;SSE;4;71%;81%;6

Fort Worth Nas;A thunderstorm;82;67;S;3;73%;81%;6

Fort Worth Spinks;Humid with a t-storm;81;65;S;2;80%;81%;6

Fredericksburg;A thunderstorm;76;64;SE;6;79%;84%;4

Gainesville;A t-storm in spots;82;63;SE;6;76%;55%;5

Galveston;A couple of t-storms;84;76;SSE;6;74%;91%;4

Gatesville;A thunderstorm;78;65;SSE;6;79%;81%;4

Georgetown;A couple of t-storms;79;67;SE;6;75%;85%;3

Giddings;A couple of t-storms;81;70;ESE;5;74%;81%;3

Gilmer;Humid with a t-storm;81;65;SSE;4;72%;80%;7

Graham;A t-storm around;80;61;SE;5;78%;75%;7

Granbury;A stray thunderstorm;81;66;SSE;6;71%;78%;6

Grand Prairie;A stray thunderstorm;82;69;SE;6;66%;75%;6

Greenville;A thunderstorm;81;66;SE;5;65%;80%;6

Guadalupe Pass;A p.m. t-storm;76;59;ENE;16;57%;66%;13

Hamilton;A thunderstorm;79;64;SSE;6;77%;80%;5

Harlingen;A couple of t-storms;84;72;ESE;10;85%;84%;4

Hearne;A couple of t-storms;81;71;E;4;78%;82%;4

Hebbronville;Heavy thunderstorms;82;69;ESE;8;77%;87%;4

Henderson;A thunderstorm;81;66;SSE;5;71%;76%;7

Hereford;A t-storm around;82;58;S;7;52%;43%;12

Hillsboro;A thunderstorm;79;67;SSE;6;76%;81%;6

Hondo;Heavy thunderstorms;78;68;ENE;8;83%;87%;4

Houston;A t-storm or two;83;73;SE;5;76%;84%;4

Houston (Hobby Airport);A couple of t-storms;84;74;ESE;6;76%;90%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A couple of t-storms;82;72;ESE;7;80%;84%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm or two;82;71;ESE;1;90%;86%;4

Houston Clover;A couple of t-storms;84;72;SE;4;77%;87%;4

Houston Hooks;A couple of t-storms;82;70;E;3;81%;81%;3

Houston Hull;A couple of t-storms;84;73;SE;5;78%;82%;4

Houston Intercontinental;A couple of t-storms;82;71;E;5;79%;83%;4

Huntsville;A couple of t-storms;83;71;SE;4;76%;81%;4

Ingleside;A morning t-storm;84;74;SE;8;80%;86%;4

Jacksonville;A thunderstorm;81;66;SE;4;74%;76%;4

Jasper;A couple of t-storms;81;68;E;4;81%;80%;4

Junction;A thunderstorm;78;63;ESE;5;72%;82%;6

Kellyusa Airport;Drenching t-storms;78;67;ENE;6;75%;87%;4

Kerrville;A couple of t-storms;77;65;SE;6;86%;86%;4

Killeen;A thunderstorm;77;67;S;4;79%;80%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;A thunderstorm;78;66;S;4;81%;76%;3

Kingsville Nas;A couple of t-storms;84;71;ESE;9;84%;85%;5

La Grange;A couple of t-storms;82;72;ESE;4;75%;81%;3

Lago Vista;A couple of t-storms;80;66;E;3;80%;85%;4

Lancaster;A thunderstorm;80;67;SE;5;72%;81%;6

Laredo;Thunderstorms, humid;85;71;SE;10;81%;93%;6

Llano;Humid with a t-storm;79;65;SE;5;79%;81%;6

Longview;Humid with a t-storm;83;67;SE;5;68%;76%;6

Lubbock;A t-storm around;80;60;SE;8;60%;47%;12

Lufkin;A couple of t-storms;81;69;SSE;4;81%;82%;4

Mcallen;A couple of t-storms;85;72;ESE;10;79%;85%;5

Mcgregor;A thunderstorm;79;66;S;4;80%;82%;5

Mckinney;A stray thunderstorm;82;66;SW;3;70%;76%;7

Mesquite;A thunderstorm;82;67;SE;6;68%;80%;6

Midland;Partly sunny;80;62;SE;6;66%;36%;12

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;80;62;SE;6;66%;36%;12

Midlothian;Humid with a t-storm;79;65;SSE;1;80%;81%;6

Mineola;Humid with a t-storm;81;65;SE;4;73%;80%;7

Mineral Wells;A p.m. t-storm;80;64;SE;4;75%;81%;6

Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;82;65;SE;4;66%;76%;8

Nacogdoches;A thunderstorm;82;67;E;5;68%;76%;4

New Braunfels;A couple of t-storms;80;70;NNE;6;78%;82%;4

Odessa;Partly sunny;79;62;SSE;8;60%;36%;12

Orange;A t-storm or two;84;72;S;4;78%;90%;3

Palacios;A t-storm or two;84;73;SSE;9;80%;100%;4

Palestine;A thunderstorm;81;67;ESE;5;68%;76%;4

Pampa;A t-storm around;80;60;SSE;7;51%;41%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A t-storm around;81;58;SSE;4;60%;41%;12

Paris;A stray thunderstorm;82;64;SE;5;66%;75%;7

Pecos;Clouds limiting sun;82;63;SE;7;54%;42%;8

Perryton;A t-storm around;77;58;SSE;6;54%;41%;12

Plainview;A t-storm around;78;56;SSE;7;69%;44%;12

Pleasanton;Drenching t-storms;82;69;E;5;79%;88%;3

Port Aransas;A morning t-storm;82;76;ESE;9;78%;88%;4

Port Isabel;A thunderstorm;83;76;ESE;9;80%;82%;4

Port Lavaca;A couple of t-storms;85;73;SE;7;71%;94%;4

Randolph AFB;A couple of t-storms;78;68;ENE;6;84%;87%;4

Robstown;A thunderstorm;84;72;ESE;7;88%;83%;4

Rockport;A morning t-storm;84;75;SE;8;72%;91%;4

Rocksprings;Drenching t-storms;75;65;SSE;7;82%;86%;4

San Angelo;A thunderstorm;79;62;SE;4;73%;81%;10

San Antonio;Heavy thunderstorms;80;70;NE;6;80%;88%;3

San Antonio Stinson;Heavy thunderstorms;80;70;E;6;80%;88%;3

San Marcos;A couple of t-storms;80;69;WNW;6;74%;81%;4

Seminole;Partly sunny;81;60;SE;7;58%;44%;12

Sherman-Denison;A stray thunderstorm;82;65;SSW;2;71%;55%;5

Snyder;A t-storm around;80;61;SSE;7;66%;46%;12

Sonora;A thunderstorm;76;65;SSE;7;72%;77%;7

Stephenville;A thunderstorm;79;64;SSE;3;77%;82%;4

Sulphur Springs;A thunderstorm;82;66;SE;5;65%;80%;7

Sweetwater;A t-storm around;83;62;SSE;7;65%;71%;11

Temple;A thunderstorm;78;66;S;5;84%;80%;5

Terrell;A thunderstorm;81;66;SE;6;73%;80%;6

Tyler;A thunderstorm;82;68;SE;5;66%;80%;4

Uvalde;Heavy thunderstorms;75;67;ENE;7;92%;88%;3

Vernon;A t-storm around;83;65;SE;7;54%;43%;8

Victoria;A couple of t-storms;84;72;SE;8;80%;91%;4

Waco;A thunderstorm;78;66;S;5;77%;82%;5

Weslaco;A couple of t-storms;85;73;ESE;7;76%;85%;5

Wharton;A couple of t-storms;81;69;SE;5;81%;82%;4

Wichita Falls;A stray thunderstorm;84;63;S;4;68%;47%;11

Wink;Partly sunny;82;63;ESE;8;61%;41%;12

Zapata;Drenching t-storms;88;74;E;7;71%;89%;5

