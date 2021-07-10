TX Forecast for Monday, July 12, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A t-storm in spots;90;71;SE;6;65%;55%;10

Abilene Dyess;A t-storm in spots;89;69;ESE;6;58%;55%;10

Alice;Sun and some clouds;93;76;SSE;12;71%;18%;12

Alpine;Partly sunny;87;66;SE;7;49%;27%;13

Amarillo;Partly sunny;85;66;SE;7;51%;3%;12

Angleton;Humid;91;77;SSW;10;71%;18%;11

Arlington;A couple of t-storms;91;75;E;7;64%;83%;7

Austin;Humid with some sun;93;77;SSW;6;63%;31%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, humid;93;75;SSW;10;69%;30%;12

Bay;Humid with some sun;90;77;S;9;74%;15%;11

Beaumont;Sun and clouds;92;79;S;7;65%;44%;11

Beeville;Clouds and sun;90;77;SE;10;69%;33%;8

Borger;Partly sunny;91;70;ESE;6;43%;2%;12

Bowie;A heavy thunderstorm;91;66;N;6;63%;65%;12

Breckenridge;A stray thunderstorm;95;73;SSW;6;57%;71%;10

Brenham;Partly sunny;92;78;S;8;64%;33%;11

Bridgeport;A heavy thunderstorm;93;67;NNE;5;62%;68%;12

Brownsville;Partly sunny;92;79;SE;12;70%;33%;11

Brownwood;A t-storm in spots;92;70;NNE;6;62%;57%;12

Burnet;Nice with some sun;91;74;S;7;58%;44%;11

Canadian;Partly sunny, nice;86;63;E;8;54%;0%;12

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;93;77;SE;7;60%;8%;10

Childress;Partly sunny;91;68;NW;8;49%;2%;12

Cleburne;A t-storm or two;93;73;ENE;8;64%;82%;7

College Station;Mostly cloudy, humid;91;76;SSW;10;69%;44%;10

Comanche;A stray thunderstorm;92;73;NW;6;66%;73%;10

Conroe;Humid;91;76;S;7;68%;34%;11

Corpus Christi;Humid;91;76;SSE;12;75%;33%;11

Corsicana;A t-storm or two;88;75;NNE;10;71%;85%;7

Cotulla;Partly sunny, humid;95;76;SE;11;64%;5%;12

Dalhart;Partly sunny, nice;86;62;SW;7;52%;5%;12

Dallas Love;A heavy thunderstorm;91;74;W;7;68%;79%;6

Dallas Redbird;A t-storm or two;90;73;W;8;66%;82%;7

Dallas/Ft Worth;A heavy thunderstorm;92;73;W;9;67%;79%;6

Decatur;A drenching t-storm;94;70;ENE;6;57%;69%;12

Del Rio;Humid with some sun;95;77;SE;10;67%;44%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, humid;92;74;SE;10;71%;44%;11

Denton;A drenching t-storm;94;73;NW;8;61%;71%;8

Dryden;Clouds and sun;91;71;SE;10;59%;30%;11

Dumas;Partly sunny, nice;84;62;ESE;6;52%;2%;12

Edinburg;Breezy;93;78;SE;13;65%;14%;12

El Paso;A p.m. thunderstorm;97;74;NNE;9;37%;71%;12

Ellington;Humid with some sun;91;78;SSW;10;71%;25%;11

Falfurrias;Humid;91;73;SE;9;71%;16%;11

Fort Hood;Partly sunny, humid;91;74;W;9;66%;44%;10

Fort Worth;A p.m. t-storm;93;73;E;7;58%;77%;8

Fort Worth Alliance;A heavy thunderstorm;92;72;SW;9;65%;80%;8

Fort Worth Nas;A drenching t-storm;93;73;WSW;8;67%;80%;8

Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm or two;92;71;W;6;65%;82%;7

Fredericksburg;Partial sunshine;87;72;S;7;63%;17%;12

Gainesville;A heavy thunderstorm;92;69;NE;8;64%;64%;9

Galveston;Breezy in the p.m.;90;82;SSW;14;70%;16%;12

Gatesville;Partly sunny;92;76;S;8;60%;62%;10

Georgetown;Partly sunny, nice;91;77;S;9;63%;44%;12

Giddings;Clouds and sun;91;76;S;7;66%;44%;12

Gilmer;A t-storm or two;85;71;W;7;77%;83%;6

Graham;A heavy thunderstorm;93;70;S;5;64%;66%;12

Granbury;A t-storm or two;94;73;ENE;6;58%;82%;11

Grand Prairie;A t-storm or two;91;75;ESE;7;61%;82%;6

Greenville;A heavy thunderstorm;91;70;S;8;65%;66%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;81;64;ENE;22;66%;74%;13

Hamilton;Clouds and sunshine;94;75;ENE;8;59%;66%;10

Harlingen;Breezy and humid;92;77;SE;15;76%;33%;9

Hearne;Humid;92;76;S;7;64%;34%;11

Hebbronville;Humid;92;76;SE;11;63%;5%;11

Henderson;A t-storm or two;86;72;SW;8;77%;86%;6

Hereford;A t-storm around;87;65;SE;7;50%;41%;12

Hillsboro;A t-storm or two;90;76;NNE;9;62%;82%;7

Hondo;Partly sunny, humid;91;74;ESE;9;71%;27%;12

Houston;Humid;92;79;S;7;67%;29%;11

Houston (Hobby Airport);Humid;94;79;SSW;10;63%;25%;11

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, humid;91;77;SSW;11;69%;31%;11

Houston / Southwest Airport;Humid;91;76;SSW;6;74%;24%;11

Houston Clover;Humid;92;77;SSW;8;69%;22%;11

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny, humid;92;77;SSW;7;70%;44%;11

Houston Hull;Humid;92;79;S;10;67%;25%;11

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny, humid;92;77;SSW;9;68%;33%;11

Huntsville;Partly sunny;93;79;SSW;8;62%;35%;11

Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;89;80;S;13;77%;19%;9

Jacksonville;A t-storm or two;87;73;SSE;7;76%;89%;7

Jasper;Clouds and sun;89;74;SSW;6;69%;39%;10

Junction;Humid;92;72;SSE;7;59%;15%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Humid;90;75;SSE;8;68%;27%;10

Kerrville;Partly sunny, humid;88;73;SSE;7;68%;28%;12

Killeen;Partly sunny, humid;91;74;W;9;66%;44%;10

Killeen/Ft Hood;Humid;91;74;W;10;69%;44%;10

Kingsville Nas;Humid;93;77;SSE;13;73%;31%;8

La Grange;Humid with some sun;92;78;S;7;71%;30%;11

Lago Vista;Partly sunny, humid;93;73;SSW;7;67%;31%;12

Lancaster;A t-storm or two;90;73;ENE;7;67%;82%;7

Laredo;Partly sunny, breezy;95;76;SE;15;56%;5%;12

Llano;Clouds and sun, nice;92;73;S;6;60%;30%;11

Longview;A t-storm or two;86;72;SW;9;72%;87%;6

Lubbock;A stray thunderstorm;90;68;SE;9;51%;50%;7

Lufkin;Clouds and sun;90;75;SSE;9;71%;44%;11

Mcallen;Breezy and humid;93;78;SE;16;67%;14%;12

Mcgregor;Humid;92;74;WSW;9;69%;67%;10

Mckinney;A heavy thunderstorm;90;71;WNW;10;67%;66%;6

Mesquite;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;E;7;62%;77%;6

Midland;Partly sunny;88;71;SSE;6;63%;36%;11

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;88;71;SSE;6;63%;36%;11

Midlothian;A t-storm or two;89;71;N;6;74%;82%;7

Mineola;A t-storm or two;87;72;W;8;78%;83%;6

Mineral Wells;A drenching t-storm;92;69;ENE;6;65%;79%;9

Mount Pleasant;A drenching t-storm;88;70;SW;9;75%;84%;4

Nacogdoches;Periods of sun;88;73;ESE;8;69%;69%;8

New Braunfels;Humid with some sun;92;78;SSE;9;65%;28%;12

Odessa;Sunny intervals;88;71;SSE;7;62%;44%;11

Orange;Partly sunny;92;80;SSW;8;64%;42%;11

Palacios;Some sun, pleasant;88;78;S;12;77%;15%;12

Palestine;Partly sunny;88;74;SSW;7;66%;69%;8

Pampa;Partly sunny;89;66;E;7;44%;1%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;88;62;E;7;46%;1%;12

Paris;A heavy thunderstorm;90;69;NW;9;69%;62%;4

Pecos;Partly sunny;93;71;SE;7;50%;44%;12

Perryton;Partly sunny;87;61;E;8;50%;0%;12

Plainview;A t-storm in spots;86;64;SE;9;55%;43%;8

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;92;76;SE;7;63%;27%;12

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;87;82;SSE;10;77%;18%;12

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;88;80;SE;13;74%;33%;8

Port Lavaca;Partial sunshine;90;81;SSE;10;69%;18%;11

Randolph AFB;Humid;90;75;SSE;9;72%;28%;11

Robstown;Humid;92;79;SSE;11;75%;32%;10

Rockport;Humid with sunshine;89;81;SSE;9;73%;19%;12

Rocksprings;Periods of sun, nice;88;71;SSE;8;66%;29%;12

San Angelo;Humid;92;72;SE;5;64%;44%;10

San Antonio;Partly sunny;93;78;SSE;8;61%;27%;11

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, humid;93;77;SSE;8;71%;27%;12

San Marcos;Partly sunny, humid;93;77;SSE;9;62%;22%;12

Seminole;A stray thunderstorm;86;68;ESE;6;64%;58%;11

Sherman-Denison;A heavy thunderstorm;90;69;N;8;64%;59%;9

Snyder;A t-storm in spots;92;68;E;7;61%;55%;10

Sonora;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;8;58%;44%;12

Stephenville;A t-storm in spots;91;70;SW;5;64%;77%;12

Sulphur Springs;A drenching t-storm;89;71;WSW;10;69%;68%;3

Sweetwater;A t-storm in spots;93;71;ESE;7;61%;55%;10

Temple;Humid;91;74;W;11;71%;44%;10

Terrell;A t-storm or two;87;72;SE;9;70%;82%;6

Tyler;A t-storm or two;88;73;SSE;11;71%;85%;6

Uvalde;Some sun;90;72;ESE;7;74%;5%;12

Vernon;Partly sunny, nice;93;70;E;8;46%;5%;12

Victoria;Partly sunny, humid;90;78;SSE;10;72%;18%;12

Waco;Humid;93;75;SW;10;66%;67%;10

Weslaco;Partly sunny;92;77;SE;12;64%;15%;12

Wharton;Humid;91;75;S;9;73%;21%;12

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, nice;92;68;ENE;8;56%;10%;12

Wink;Partly sunny;91;71;SE;9;62%;44%;12

Zapata;Clouds and sun;97;79;SE;11;57%;8%;12

