TX Forecast for Thursday, July 15, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunny and breezy;92;72;SSE;14;58%;8%;12 Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;71;S;15;52%;8%;12 Alice;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SE;7;78%;53%;7 Alpine;Mostly sunny;85;65;SSE;7;45%;2%;13 Amarillo;Sunshine and breezy;93;70;S;21;46%;33%;12 Angleton;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SE;7;74%;51%;9 Arlington;Mostly sunny;91;75;S;10;56%;10%;12 Austin;Clouds and sun;90;75;SSE;5;64%;30%;9 Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm around;90;75;SSE;9;71%;55%;8 Bay;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;SE;7;79%;53%;7 Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;92;77;SE;7;70%;72%;6 Beeville;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SE;8;71%;51%;6 Borger;Breezy and hot;99;75;S;17;38%;33%;12 Bowie;Mostly sunny;91;72;S;11;60%;8%;12 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;93;74;SSE;10;50%;9%;12 Brenham;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;SSE;6;68%;54%;7 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;93;73;S;10;55%;8%;12 Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;89;76;SE;7;73%;55%;6 Brownwood;Mostly sunny;90;70;SSE;10;61%;11%;12 Burnet;Some sunshine;89;72;SSE;7;62%;30%;12 Canadian;Increasingly windy;92;71;S;18;46%;23%;12 Castroville;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;SE;7;65%;56%;9 Childress;Mostly sunny, windy;94;72;S;19;48%;8%;12 Cleburne;Mostly sunny;92;74;SSE;10;64%;11%;12 College Station;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;S;8;69%;52%;8 Comanche;Mostly sunny;90;71;SSE;10;59%;11%;12 Conroe;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;SE;6;74%;55%;7 Corpus Christi;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;SE;7;76%;49%;7 Corsicana;Partly sunny;91;75;S;9;63%;18%;10 Cotulla;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;SE;9;66%;64%;8 Dalhart;A t-storm around;92;64;SW;21;44%;77%;12 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;93;77;S;12;55%;10%;12 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;92;75;S;12;58%;10%;12 Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy in the p.m.;93;76;S;14;56%;9%;12 Decatur;Mostly sunny;93;74;S;11;50%;8%;12 Del Rio;Breezy in the p.m.;93;77;SSE;13;61%;55%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;91;75;SE;13;67%;55%;11 Denton;Mostly sunny;94;78;S;13;50%;9%;12 Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;91;71;SSE;13;57%;13%;12 Dumas;Winds subsiding;93;67;WSW;18;44%;58%;12 Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SE;8;68%;51%;8 El Paso;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;7;30%;1%;12 Ellington;A t-storm in spots;89;77;SSE;8;69%;48%;8 Falfurrias;A stray thunderstorm;86;72;SE;7;75%;53%;8 Fort Hood;Partly sunny;89;74;SSE;10;68%;13%;12 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;93;75;S;11;52%;10%;12 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;76;S;15;56%;9%;12 Fort Worth Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;94;76;S;13;55%;10%;12 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;92;73;S;11;59%;10%;12 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;87;72;SSE;7;61%;44%;12 Gainesville;Mostly sunny;92;75;S;12;57%;8%;12 Galveston;A t-storm in spots;89;81;SE;10;69%;56%;12 Gatesville;Sun and some clouds;90;74;SSE;8;62%;13%;10 Georgetown;Clouds and sun;91;75;SSE;8;62%;30%;8 Giddings;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;SSE;6;71%;57%;7 Gilmer;Mostly sunny;93;71;SSE;6;63%;27%;12 Graham;Mostly sunny;92;72;SSE;8;50%;8%;12 Granbury;Mostly sunny;93;75;SSE;10;55%;11%;12 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;91;75;S;10;55%;10%;12 Greenville;Mostly sunny;93;75;S;9;54%;11%;12 Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;68;E;16;41%;0%;13 Hamilton;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;10;59%;29%;12 Harlingen;A stray thunderstorm;88;73;SE;7;83%;54%;7 Hearne;Partly sunny;92;75;SSE;6;67%;44%;8 Hebbronville;Clouds and sun;88;75;ESE;8;67%;35%;8 Henderson;Sun and some clouds;93;72;S;6;63%;32%;12 Hereford;Partly sunny, breezy;92;71;S;17;45%;25%;12 Hillsboro;Some sunshine;91;74;S;9;59%;11%;10 Hondo;A stray thunderstorm;88;73;SE;9;71%;64%;8 Houston;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;SE;6;69%;50%;8 Houston (Hobby Airport);A stray thunderstorm;92;78;SSE;8;65%;49%;7 Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;89;77;SSE;9;69%;50%;7 Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SE;4;76%;51%;7 Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SE;7;71%;50%;7 Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SSE;5;73%;58%;10 Houston Hull;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;SE;7;70%;52%;7 Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SSE;7;74%;52%;8 Huntsville;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;SSE;5;64%;58%;8 Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;88;79;SE;8;78%;55%;8 Jacksonville;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;6;66%;34%;10 Jasper;A t-storm around;91;73;SSE;4;70%;71%;8 Junction;Partly sunny;90;72;S;10;57%;30%;12 Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SSE;7;72%;55%;10 Kerrville;Partly sunny;87;73;SSE;8;68%;44%;11 Killeen;Partly sunny;89;74;SSE;10;68%;13%;12 Killeen/Ft Hood;Partial sunshine;89;73;SSE;10;70%;29%;12 Kingsville Nas;A stray thunderstorm;90;76;SE;8;74%;55%;8 La Grange;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;SE;6;75%;55%;7 Lago Vista;Clouds and sunshine;91;73;SSE;7;69%;30%;10 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;92;73;S;9;59%;10%;12 Laredo;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;SE;10;68%;56%;8 Llano;Partly sunny;90;71;SSE;7;67%;30%;12 Longview;Partial sunshine;94;74;S;7;58%;31%;11 Lubbock;Mostly sunny;91;70;S;14;48%;7%;12 Lufkin;A t-storm around;92;73;S;5;68%;71%;10 Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SE;8;72%;52%;8 Mcgregor;Partly sunny;91;73;S;9;69%;14%;8 Mckinney;Breezy in the p.m.;92;76;S;13;58%;9%;12 Mesquite;Mostly sunny;92;74;S;9;57%;11%;12 Midland;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;70;SSE;15;56%;6%;12 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;70;SSE;15;56%;6%;12 Midlothian;Mostly sunny;91;72;S;9;66%;10%;12 Mineola;Mostly sunny;93;73;S;6;63%;20%;12 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;92;73;S;11;61%;10%;12 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;94;72;S;6;56%;21%;12 Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;93;73;SSE;6;63%;71%;12 New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SSE;9;68%;57%;11 Odessa;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;69;SSE;14;54%;6%;12 Orange;A t-storm in spots;91;78;SE;6;67%;73%;8 Palacios;A t-storm in spots;87;77;SE;9;78%;57%;7 Palestine;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;6;63%;34%;10 Pampa;Breezy with sunshine;94;72;S;20;42%;27%;12 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Increasingly windy;94;69;S;20;40%;30%;12 Paris;Mostly sunny;92;74;S;9;56%;14%;11 Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;97;72;SSE;8;40%;5%;12 Perryton;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;68;SSW;21;41%;32%;12 Plainview;Mostly sunny;89;68;S;15;56%;12%;12 Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SE;6;68%;49%;8 Port Aransas;A stray thunderstorm;86;81;SE;8;75%;55%;8 Port Isabel;A stray thunderstorm;86;79;SE;8;73%;53%;6 Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;88;79;SE;9;71%;55%;7 Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SSE;8;76%;49%;10 Robstown;A t-storm in spots;90;78;SE;6;79%;51%;7 Rockport;A stray thunderstorm;87;79;SE;8;72%;55%;8 Rocksprings;Partial sunshine;87;71;SSE;11;65%;44%;12 San Angelo;Breezy in the a.m.;93;72;S;13;56%;8%;12 San Antonio;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;SE;8;64%;55%;10 San Antonio Stinson;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;SSE;7;76%;55%;7 San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SSE;9;69%;57%;10 Seminole;Mostly sunny;89;67;S;10;50%;6%;12 Sherman-Denison;Breezy in the a.m.;92;74;S;13;58%;8%;12 Snyder;Brilliant sunshine;93;68;S;13;58%;7%;12 Sonora;Breezy in the p.m.;90;71;SSE;12;58%;44%;12 Stephenville;Mostly sunny;90;71;S;10;61%;11%;12 Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;93;74;S;8;54%;14%;12 Sweetwater;Sunny;92;71;S;13;52%;7%;12 Temple;Partial sunshine;89;73;SSE;11;73%;30%;10 Terrell;Partly sunny;90;73;S;10;63%;14%;12 Tyler;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;8;60%;25%;12 Uvalde;Clouds and sun;88;74;SE;8;71%;55%;11 Vernon;Breezy in the p.m.;94;73;SSE;14;45%;8%;12 Victoria;A t-storm in spots;88;76;SE;8;74%;51%;7 Waco;Sun and some clouds;91;74;S;11;65%;30%;8 Weslaco;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;SE;7;68%;52%;9 Wharton;A t-storm in spots;88;72;SE;7;77%;53%;7 Wichita Falls;Sunshine and breezy;94;73;S;16;56%;8%;12 Wink;Breezy in the a.m.;95;71;SE;14;48%;4%;12 Zapata;Partly sunny;94;79;ESE;7;59%;40%;8