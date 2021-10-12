TX Forecast for Thursday, October 14, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A couple of t-storms;80;64;SSE;8;62%;83%;4 Abilene Dyess;A couple of t-storms;79;62;SSE;7;57%;83%;4 Alice;Winds subsiding;93;73;SE;17;68%;44%;3 Alpine;Partly sunny, cooler;71;57;SSW;6;57%;27%;5 Amarillo;Sunny and breezy;73;44;SW;17;27%;0%;5 Angleton;Humid;89;75;SE;13;67%;33%;5 Arlington;A t-storm or two;81;69;NNW;9;80%;96%;2 Austin;A t-storm or two;89;72;SE;10;75%;94%;3 Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm or two;89;71;SE;13;75%;93%;3 Bay;Humid;87;74;SSE;12;74%;36%;5 Beaumont;Partly sunny, humid;86;74;SE;8;73%;44%;4 Beeville;Very warm and humid;91;75;SE;7;70%;44%;3 Borger;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;SW;13;27%;2%;5 Bowie;A t-storm or two;78;62;SSE;9;77%;89%;2 Breckenridge;A couple of t-storms;77;65;S;7;67%;88%;3 Brenham;Clouds and sun, warm;89;74;SSE;9;70%;44%;2 Bridgeport;A couple of t-storms;79;61;SSE;7;81%;92%;2 Brownsville;Breezy and humid;94;80;SE;15;67%;35%;3 Brownwood;Heavy thunderstorms;77;64;NNE;8;84%;93%;2 Burnet;A couple of t-storms;83;71;SSE;9;81%;97%;2 Canadian;Nice with sunshine;74;44;SSW;8;34%;0%;5 Castroville;A t-storm or two;91;73;SE;9;74%;96%;2 Childress;Sunny and nice;82;53;S;12;26%;0%;5 Cleburne;A couple of t-storms;80;68;NNE;10;85%;95%;2 College Station;Breezy and humid;89;73;SSE;14;68%;66%;2 Comanche;Drenching t-storms;78;64;N;9;83%;93%;2 Conroe;Partly sunny;89;72;SE;8;68%;36%;3 Corpus Christi;Windy and humid;89;76;SE;20;77%;44%;3 Corsicana;A t-storm or two;84;72;SSE;11;75%;94%;2 Cotulla;Hot;96;74;SE;13;58%;88%;2 Dalhart;Breezy in the a.m.;71;38;SW;14;32%;0%;5 Dallas Love;A couple of t-storms;83;69;S;10;81%;95%;2 Dallas Redbird;A t-storm or two;81;68;S;12;80%;93%;2 Dallas\/Ft Worth;A couple of t-storms;82;67;SSE;13;78%;96%;2 Decatur;A couple of t-storms;77;66;SW;8;82%;93%;1 Del Rio;Heavy thunderstorms;86;72;ESE;9;81%;91%;1 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Heavy thunderstorms;83;69;ESE;9;86%;93%;2 Denton;A couple of t-storms;80;68;NW;11;84%;98%;1 Dryden;A t-storm, cooler;78;64;SE;7;66%;79%;3 Dumas;Breezy, not as warm;69;40;SW;14;36%;0%;5 Edinburg;Hot, becoming breezy;94;78;SE;13;63%;35%;3 El Paso;Mostly sunny, nice;74;53;NW;6;27%;0%;5 Ellington;Humid;87;75;SSE;13;67%;44%;4 Falfurrias;Very warm and humid;91;71;SE;10;68%;42%;3 Fort Hood;A couple of t-storms;84;69;SSE;12;79%;95%;2 Fort Worth;A couple of t-storms;81;67;NNW;9;79%;96%;2 Fort Worth Alliance;A couple of t-storms;82;67;SSE;13;81%;97%;1 Fort Worth Nas;A couple of t-storms;83;68;SSE;12;81%;94%;1 Fort Worth Spinks;A couple of t-storms;82;66;SSE;11;79%;95%;2 Fredericksburg;Heavy thunderstorms;82;69;SSE;10;78%;97%;2 Gainesville;A couple of t-storms;77;65;SSW;10;90%;94%;1 Galveston;Humid;89;80;SSE;15;67%;30%;5 Gatesville;A couple of t-storms;82;70;SSE;9;78%;96%;1 Georgetown;A t-storm or two;87;71;SSE;11;72%;94%;3 Giddings;Rather cloudy;89;74;SSE;9;66%;66%;2 Gilmer;Mainly cloudy, humid;84;69;SSE;6;77%;67%;2 Graham;A couple of t-storms;75;63;S;5;74%;89%;3 Granbury;A t-storm or two;80;67;N;9;81%;94%;2 Grand Prairie;A t-storm or two;81;69;NNW;10;79%;95%;2 Greenville;A couple of t-storms;80;67;SSW;10;79%;94%;1 Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and windy;70;53;WNW;20;35%;2%;5 Hamilton;A couple of t-storms;78;67;NNW;10;83%;98%;2 Harlingen;Windy and humid;94;77;SE;20;66%;32%;3 Hearne;Very warm and humid;90;72;SSE;9;67%;80%;2 Hebbronville;Clouds and sun, hot;94;73;SE;11;62%;44%;3 Henderson;Mostly cloudy;87;70;SSE;7;67%;66%;3 Hereford;Sunny and breezy;73;40;SW;17;29%;0%;5 Hillsboro;A couple of t-storms;81;71;SSE;11;78%;93%;2 Hondo;Heavy thunderstorms;89;71;ESE;11;79%;95%;2 Houston;Clouds and sun;89;75;SE;8;68%;33%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy in the a.m.;90;76;SSE;12;61%;33%;4 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Breezy in the a.m.;87;76;SSE;13;67%;34%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Sun and clouds;89;74;SE;9;69%;34%;3 Houston Clover;Humid;89;75;SSE;11;66%;32%;4 Houston Hooks;Sun and clouds;89;73;SSE;9;69%;36%;4 Houston Hull;Very warm;90;76;SSE;12;64%;36%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;89;73;SSE;12;66%;34%;3 Huntsville;Very warm and humid;90;74;SSE;7;65%;39%;2 Ingleside;Windy and humid;89;78;SE;19;75%;44%;4 Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;88;71;SSE;8;67%;67%;2 Jasper;Warm with some sun;85;71;SSE;5;71%;31%;4 Junction;Drenching t-storms;82;66;E;8;80%;95%;2 Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm or two;90;72;SE;11;78%;95%;2 Kerrville;Heavy thunderstorms;83;70;SE;9;81%;97%;2 Killeen;A couple of t-storms;84;69;SSE;12;79%;95%;2 Killeen\/Ft Hood;A t-storm or two;85;69;SSE;13;81%;96%;2 Kingsville Nas;Windy and humid;92;76;SE;19;70%;44%;3 La Grange;Very warm and humid;90;74;SE;8;69%;66%;2 Lago Vista;A t-storm or two;87;70;SSE;9;80%;96%;2 Lancaster;A couple of t-storms;80;69;SSW;9;82%;93%;2 Laredo;Very hot;98;76;SE;14;56%;88%;4 Llano;Drenching t-storms;83;69;SE;8;79%;99%;2 Longview;Mostly cloudy;88;70;SSE;8;69%;67%;3 Lubbock;Breezy with sunshine;77;50;WSW;13;28%;0%;5 Lufkin;Clouds and sun;91;70;SSE;10;65%;28%;3 Mcallen;Windy and hot;94;79;SE;19;66%;33%;3 Mcgregor;A couple of t-storms;85;70;ENE;13;77%;96%;2 Mckinney;A couple of t-storms;81;66;S;13;82%;96%;2 Mesquite;A couple of t-storms;80;69;W;8;81%;93%;2 Midland;Mostly sunny, cooler;79;60;SSE;8;33%;28%;5 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, cooler;79;60;SSE;8;33%;28%;5 Midlothian;A t-storm or two;81;66;SSE;11;86%;94%;2 Mineola;A t-storm or two;84;69;SSE;7;81%;93%;1 Mineral Wells;A couple of t-storms;80;63;SSE;9;82%;93%;2 Mount Pleasant;A t-storm or two;83;69;SSE;8;76%;84%;1 Nacogdoches;Very warm and humid;88;68;SSE;8;66%;28%;5 New Braunfels;A t-storm or two;89;72;SSE;11;75%;96%;2 Odessa;Mostly sunny, cooler;77;61;S;8;37%;7%;5 Orange;Clouds and sun, warm;86;75;SE;8;67%;44%;4 Palacios;Winds subsiding;87;76;SSE;17;75%;44%;5 Palestine;Rather cloudy;89;71;SSE;10;68%;66%;2 Pampa;Sunny and pleasant;74;47;SW;14;26%;0%;5 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Breezy in the a.m.;76;44;SW;13;25%;0%;5 Paris;A couple of t-storms;79;67;SE;9;82%;94%;1 Pecos;Cooler with sunshine;78;54;SSE;6;37%;12%;5 Perryton;Sunny and pleasant;71;41;SSW;10;35%;0%;5 Plainview;Sunny and breezy;72;41;WSW;14;31%;0%;5 Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy, warm;93;74;SE;9;65%;87%;2 Port Aransas;Breezy and humid;87;79;SE;15;78%;44%;4 Port Isabel;Winds subsiding;90;81;SE;16;69%;34%;3 Port Lavaca;Humid;89;77;SE;13;70%;44%;3 Randolph AFB;A t-storm or two;89;70;SE;12;78%;95%;2 Robstown;Increasingly windy;93;78;SE;18;74%;44%;3 Rockport;Humid;89;78;SE;13;74%;41%;4 Rocksprings;Drenching t-storms;79;66;ENE;8;86%;96%;2 San Angelo;A couple of t-storms;79;63;SSE;7;76%;85%;1 San Antonio;A t-storm or two;91;73;SE;10;75%;95%;2 San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm or two;89;74;SE;12;76%;95%;2 San Marcos;A t-storm or two;88;72;SSE;12;72%;95%;2 Seminole;Not as warm;78;51;SSW;10;34%;4%;5 Sherman-Denison;A t-storm or two;79;65;S;12;86%;96%;1 Snyder;Not as warm;78;60;S;8;39%;44%;5 Sonora;A couple of t-storms;76;64;NE;8;83%;89%;2 Stephenville;A t-storm or two;79;62;S;8;84%;95%;2 Sulphur Springs;A t-storm or two;81;69;SSE;9;79%;94%;1 Sweetwater;A thunderstorm;79;63;S;7;47%;79%;4 Temple;A t-storm or two;84;70;SE;15;83%;95%;2 Terrell;A t-storm or two;80;69;S;10;82%;93%;1 Tyler;Cloudy;86;71;SSE;9;72%;78%;1 Uvalde;Heavy thunderstorms;86;70;SE;7;84%;95%;2 Vernon;Mostly sunny;80;60;S;8;32%;11%;5 Victoria;Humid;90;74;SE;13;73%;44%;3 Waco;A couple of t-storms;86;70;NE;14;77%;96%;2 Weslaco;Breezy and very warm;93;79;SE;14;61%;32%;3 Wharton;Humid;89;74;SE;10;75%;36%;3 Wichita Falls;A couple of t-storms;82;62;SSE;8;57%;84%;5 Wink;Mostly sunny, cooler;79;54;SE;7;30%;30%;5 Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;101;79;SE;10;54%;40%;4