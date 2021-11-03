TX Forecast for Friday, November 5, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Low clouds breaking;55;42;SE;4;83%;25%;4 Abilene Dyess;Low clouds breaking;54;40;SSE;4;74%;2%;4 Alice;Showers;63;49;N;13;85%;63%;1 Alpine;Warmer;64;43;SSW;5;65%;0%;4 Amarillo;Mostly sunny, milder;65;39;S;10;65%;2%;4 Angleton;Showers;61;50;NNE;10;78%;82%;1 Arlington;Cool with some sun;58;41;SSE;6;69%;2%;3 Austin;Cool with low clouds;59;47;N;7;72%;27%;1 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;45;N;11;77%;27%;1 Bay;A couple of showers;59;49;NNE;10;91%;72%;1 Beaumont;Showers around;62;47;NNE;9;78%;64%;1 Beeville;Showers;61;49;NNE;9;91%;64%;1 Borger;Mostly sunny, warmer;67;42;S;8;64%;2%;4 Bowie;Low clouds and cool;55;39;SSE;2;77%;1%;1 Breckenridge;Low clouds may break;55;42;SSE;4;73%;25%;3 Brenham;A morning shower;60;45;N;8;78%;43%;1 Bridgeport;Clouds and sun, cool;56;38;S;1;78%;1%;2 Brownsville;Showers;70;56;NNW;10;81%;86%;1 Brownwood;Low clouds may break;56;38;SSE;5;79%;3%;1 Burnet;Low clouds breaking;56;45;E;6;79%;16%;2 Canadian;Mostly sunny, warmer;62;34;S;8;75%;2%;4 Castroville;Mostly cloudy;62;48;ENE;8;73%;29%;1 Childress;Warmer with some sun;62;39;SSE;6;67%;0%;4 Cleburne;Mostly cloudy, cool;57;40;ESE;6;74%;2%;1 College Station;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;47;NE;10;75%;29%;1 Comanche;Low clouds and cool;56;41;SSE;4;79%;25%;1 Conroe;A morning shower;59;44;NE;7;79%;43%;1 Corpus Christi;Showers;62;52;N;15;93%;74%;1 Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;60;40;ENE;6;65%;4%;2 Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;64;51;ENE;11;71%;27%;1 Dalhart;Milder;67;34;S;11;57%;2%;4 Dallas Love;Clouds and sun, cool;58;41;E;5;65%;2%;2 Dallas Redbird;Cool with some sun;57;40;E;7;65%;2%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Clouds and sun;58;42;SE;6;62%;2%;2 Decatur;Clouds and sun, cool;55;40;SSE;4;77%;25%;2 Del Rio;Clouds and sun;66;53;E;6;70%;27%;2 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;64;50;E;7;76%;10%;2 Denton;Clouds and sun, cool;58;39;ESE;5;67%;1%;2 Dryden;Clouds and sun;63;44;SE;6;76%;3%;1 Dumas;Mostly sunny, milder;64;36;S;10;65%;2%;4 Edinburg;Showers;66;55;NNW;10;81%;64%;1 El Paso;Brilliant sunshine;69;44;ESE;6;52%;0%;4 Ellington;Showers around;60;50;NNE;12;80%;69%;1 Falfurrias;Showers;61;47;N;8;92%;63%;1 Fort Hood;Rather cloudy, cool;57;46;NE;8;75%;10%;1 Fort Worth;Clouds and sun, cool;58;41;S;5;61%;2%;2 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;58;41;WNW;6;68%;2%;2 Fort Worth Nas;Cool with some sun;60;43;W;5;68%;2%;2 Fort Worth Spinks;Clouds and sun;58;38;N;5;71%;2%;2 Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy, cool;55;43;E;7;85%;22%;1 Gainesville;Clearing and cool;56;38;SSE;5;77%;25%;3 Galveston;A couple of showers;63;56;NNE;17;73%;76%;1 Gatesville;Rather cloudy, cool;57;42;E;6;76%;7%;1 Georgetown;Mostly cloudy, cool;57;44;NNE;8;79%;20%;1 Giddings;Mostly cloudy, cool;59;44;N;7;76%;28%;1 Gilmer;Warmer;59;33;ENE;5;70%;7%;3 Graham;Low clouds may break;53;39;SSE;4;79%;1%;3 Granbury;Cool with low clouds;58;40;SSE;5;71%;2%;1 Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, cool;58;40;SE;6;68%;2%;3 Greenville;Cool with some sun;60;35;E;6;66%;2%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Warmer;60;47;E;14;69%;0%;4 Hamilton;Cool with low clouds;56;41;SE;5;78%;6%;1 Harlingen;Showers possible;67;53;NNW;14;91%;69%;1 Hearne;Mostly cloudy, cool;59;42;NNW;7;76%;28%;1 Hebbronville;Showers possible;62;50;NNE;9;86%;57%;1 Henderson;Clouds and sun, cool;59;34;ENE;6;67%;11%;3 Hereford;Partly sunny, milder;66;37;SSW;9;65%;2%;4 Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;41;NE;6;71%;4%;1 Hondo;Clouds and sun;62;45;NE;11;77%;29%;2 Houston;Showers around;61;50;NNE;8;79%;73%;1 Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers around;62;53;NNE;11;70%;85%;1 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Showers around;59;52;NNE;12;75%;66%;1 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Showers around;60;49;NNE;8;82%;77%;1 Houston Clover;A.M. showers, cloudy;61;51;NNE;9;79%;100%;1 Houston Hooks;A shower in the a.m.;60;47;NNE;7;81%;58%;1 Houston Hull;A shower in the a.m.;62;52;NNE;10;73%;59%;1 Houston Intercontinental;Showers around;60;49;NNE;10;77%;62%;1 Huntsville;A morning shower;60;45;NNE;5;78%;43%;1 Ingleside;Showers;64;53;N;15;83%;66%;1 Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy, cool;59;39;ENE;6;71%;12%;2 Jasper;Showers around;58;40;NE;6;83%;62%;1 Junction;Clouds and sun;57;41;E;6;71%;15%;2 Kellyusa Airport;Rather cloudy;59;47;NNE;10;80%;29%;1 Kerrville;Mainly cloudy, cool;56;42;ESE;7;89%;24%;1 Killeen;Rather cloudy, cool;57;46;NE;8;75%;10%;1 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy, cool;57;43;NE;8;77%;11%;1 Kingsville Nas;Showers;64;51;N;14;82%;64%;1 La Grange;A morning shower;59;47;NNE;7;75%;43%;1 Lago Vista;Low clouds breaking;58;46;NNE;7;80%;24%;2 Lancaster;Cool with some sun;57;37;E;6;71%;2%;3 Laredo;Showers around;66;53;NE;9;72%;61%;1 Llano;Mostly cloudy, cool;57;44;SE;6;81%;15%;1 Longview;Cool with some sun;60;34;ENE;6;66%;9%;3 Lubbock;Mostly sunny, warmer;62;36;S;7;72%;0%;4 Lufkin;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;41;NE;7;73%;22%;1 Mcallen;Showers;68;56;NNW;13;81%;64%;1 Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy, cool;57;42;NNE;8;76%;7%;1 Mckinney;Cool with some sun;59;38;N;4;64%;1%;4 Mesquite;Sun and clouds, cool;58;39;E;6;69%;2%;3 Midland;Mostly sunny, warmer;61;42;SSE;3;68%;1%;4 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, warmer;61;42;SSE;3;68%;1%;4 Midlothian;Sunny intervals;58;39;ENE;4;73%;2%;2 Mineola;Partly sunny, cool;59;33;ENE;5;71%;7%;3 Mineral Wells;Cool with low clouds;57;41;ESE;4;74%;2%;1 Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, warmer;60;33;E;6;62%;6%;4 Nacogdoches;Rather cloudy, cool;60;36;NE;6;72%;15%;2 New Braunfels;Rather cloudy;60;47;NE;9;81%;28%;1 Odessa;Mostly sunny, warmer;61;40;SSE;6;76%;1%;4 Orange;Showers around;62;46;NNE;8;74%;65%;1 Palacios;A couple of showers;61;51;NNE;15;86%;75%;1 Palestine;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;38;ENE;6;74%;12%;2 Pampa;Mostly sunny, warmer;64;38;S;11;65%;0%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, warmer;66;38;S;7;59%;2%;4 Paris;Clouds breaking;58;34;SE;5;62%;3%;4 Pecos;Mostly sunny, warmer;63;36;ESE;5;68%;1%;4 Perryton;Mostly sunny, warmer;63;36;S;11;71%;2%;4 Plainview;Mostly sunny, warmer;60;34;S;8;73%;2%;4 Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;62;48;ENE;8;75%;29%;1 Port Aransas;Showers;65;58;N;15;77%;67%;1 Port Isabel;Showers;72;63;NNW;13;77%;100%;1 Port Lavaca;Showers;61;53;N;13;82%;83%;1 Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;58;46;NE;11;83%;28%;1 Robstown;Showers;65;53;N;13;86%;64%;1 Rockport;Showers;63;55;N;13;81%;70%;1 Rocksprings;Clouds and sun;57;44;SSE;7;84%;13%;2 San Angelo;Partly sunny, cool;56;41;ESE;4;78%;26%;2 San Antonio;Mainly cloudy;60;48;ENE;9;78%;29%;1 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;62;50;NE;10;78%;29%;1 San Marcos;Mainly cloudy, cool;58;46;NE;9;80%;27%;1 Seminole;Mostly sunny, warmer;62;35;S;6;70%;2%;4 Sherman-Denison;Clouds breaking;57;39;SE;4;70%;1%;3 Snyder;Sunshine and cool;58;38;S;5;78%;1%;4 Sonora;Cool with some sun;59;41;SSE;6;80%;6%;2 Stephenville;Cool with low clouds;55;42;ESE;4;78%;2%;1 Sulphur Springs;Cool with some sun;58;34;E;5;72%;5%;4 Sweetwater;Cool with some sun;58;42;S;5;79%;1%;4 Temple;Mostly cloudy, cool;57;43;NNE;9;78%;11%;1 Terrell;Clouds and sun, cool;58;36;E;6;68%;2%;3 Tyler;Warmer;60;38;ENE;6;63%;8%;3 Uvalde;Clouds and sun;62;48;ESE;6;78%;24%;2 Vernon;Low clouds breaking;59;40;SSE;5;70%;0%;4 Victoria;Showers around;60;49;N;10;89%;63%;1 Waco;Mostly cloudy, cool;59;41;NNE;8;70%;6%;1 Weslaco;Showers possible;66;56;NNW;11;80%;60%;1 Wharton;Showers around;60;49;NNE;9;90%;67%;1 Wichita Falls;Low clouds and cool;57;42;SSE;3;76%;0%;2 Wink;Mostly sunny, warmer;62;38;SE;5;65%;1%;4 Zapata;Showers;67;55;NNE;7;71%;62%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather