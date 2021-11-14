TX Forecast for Monday, November 15, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;82;59;SSW;9;48%;2%;4 Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sunshine;82;57;SSW;9;41%;2%;4 Alice;Brilliant sunshine;86;59;SSE;10;61%;1%;4 Alpine;Sunny, nice and warm;81;53;SW;9;13%;0%;4 Amarillo;Plenty of sunshine;78;45;S;6;27%;2%;3 Angleton;Mostly sunny;81;63;S;8;67%;0%;4 Arlington;Mostly sunny, warm;79;62;S;6;64%;3%;4 Austin;Mostly sunny, warm;82;62;S;6;61%;2%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;83;60;S;10;66%;2%;4 Bay;Sunshine and nice;79;62;SSE;8;72%;0%;4 Beaumont;Sunny and pleasant;80;60;S;6;71%;0%;4 Beeville;Plenty of sunshine;85;62;SSE;7;63%;1%;4 Borger;Sunny and warmer;80;47;S;4;25%;3%;3 Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;76;58;S;5;58%;3%;3 Breckenridge;Sunny and very warm;82;58;SSW;6;51%;3%;4 Brenham;Warm with sunshine;82;63;S;7;66%;0%;4 Bridgeport;Sunny and very warm;79;58;S;3;60%;3%;3 Brownsville;Mostly sunny;85;66;SSE;9;62%;1%;4 Brownwood;Sunny and very warm;81;53;S;7;58%;1%;4 Burnet;Sunny and very warm;79;59;S;7;64%;2%;4 Canadian;Sunny and warmer;78;37;S;5;39%;3%;3 Castroville;Sunny, nice and warm;83;59;SSE;6;65%;3%;4 Childress;Sunny and warmer;82;46;S;7;36%;3%;3 Cleburne;Sunny and very warm;80;61;S;8;65%;2%;4 College Station;Sunshine, pleasant;82;63;S;9;66%;0%;4 Comanche;Sunny and very warm;82;57;SSW;7;56%;2%;4 Conroe;Nice with sunshine;79;60;S;6;70%;0%;4 Corpus Christi;Breezy in the p.m.;83;64;SSE;12;70%;1%;4 Corsicana;Mostly sunny, warm;78;60;S;9;68%;1%;4 Cotulla;Brilliant sunshine;89;61;SE;8;53%;3%;4 Dalhart;Sunny and warmer;80;36;SW;6;27%;3%;3 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;78;60;S;6;61%;3%;4 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, warm;78;61;S;8;61%;3%;4 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, warm;79;61;S;8;56%;3%;4 Decatur;Plenty of sun;75;59;S;6;62%;3%;4 Del Rio;Very warm;86;60;SSE;8;58%;2%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and very warm;83;57;SSE;8;62%;0%;4 Denton;Mostly sunny, warm;76;60;S;6;63%;3%;3 Dryden;Sunny and very warm;82;48;ENE;7;44%;2%;4 Dumas;Sunny and warmer;78;41;S;5;28%;2%;3 Edinburg;Sunny;86;64;SSE;9;60%;1%;4 El Paso;Sunny and pleasant;78;44;WSW;7;19%;0%;4 Ellington;Sunshine and nice;78;62;S;9;70%;0%;4 Falfurrias;Plenty of sun;84;58;SSE;8;64%;1%;4 Fort Hood;Sunny and very warm;81;59;S;9;63%;2%;4 Fort Worth;Sunny and very warm;80;62;S;6;56%;3%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny, nice and warm;79;60;S;7;57%;3%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and very warm;82;62;SSW;7;57%;3%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, warm;81;61;S;7;59%;3%;4 Fredericksburg;Sunny and nice;76;58;S;9;67%;3%;4 Gainesville;Mostly sunny;73;59;S;6;65%;3%;3 Galveston;Sunny and nice;78;70;S;9;68%;0%;4 Gatesville;Sunny, nice and warm;80;58;S;8;63%;2%;4 Georgetown;Mostly sunny, warm;79;59;S;9;68%;2%;4 Giddings;Mostly sunny, nice;80;62;S;6;68%;0%;4 Gilmer;Plenty of sunshine;74;58;S;6;79%;5%;4 Graham;Sunny and warmer;79;56;S;5;56%;3%;4 Granbury;Sunny and very warm;82;61;S;6;58%;2%;4 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, warm;79;61;S;6;64%;3%;4 Greenville;Mostly sunny;75;60;S;7;68%;1%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;74;51;WNW;19;19%;0%;4 Hamilton;Sunny and very warm;81;58;S;8;61%;2%;4 Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;86;61;SSE;11;65%;1%;4 Hearne;Mostly sunny;80;61;S;7;67%;0%;4 Hebbronville;Sunshine;85;60;SSE;8;57%;2%;4 Henderson;Plenty of sun;76;59;S;6;77%;5%;4 Hereford;Sunny and warmer;79;44;SSW;5;31%;2%;3 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, warm;79;60;S;9;68%;2%;4 Hondo;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;SSE;8;66%;3%;4 Houston;Sunshine and nice;80;63;S;7;69%;0%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;78;65;S;9;64%;0%;4 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, nice;78;65;S;10;66%;0%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;80;61;S;5;69%;0%;4 Houston Clover;Sunny and nice;80;62;S;7;68%;0%;4 Houston Hooks;Sunny and pleasant;78;60;S;6;70%;0%;4 Houston Hull;Nice with sunshine;82;63;S;8;63%;0%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, nice;80;62;S;7;67%;0%;4 Huntsville;Sunshine and warm;80;65;S;6;65%;0%;4 Ingleside;Sunny and pleasant;82;67;SSE;9;70%;1%;4 Jacksonville;Sunny and nice;76;60;S;7;73%;4%;4 Jasper;Plenty of sunshine;75;55;S;5;78%;4%;4 Junction;Sunny and very warm;83;56;S;8;55%;3%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and nice;82;58;SSE;7;67%;3%;4 Kerrville;Sunny and pleasant;77;58;S;8;69%;3%;4 Killeen;Sunny and very warm;81;59;S;9;63%;2%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Sunny and very warm;81;59;S;10;66%;2%;4 Kingsville Nas;Plenty of sunshine;87;62;SSE;11;62%;1%;4 La Grange;Lots of sun, warm;82;63;S;7;69%;0%;4 Lago Vista;Sunny and very warm;80;60;S;7;65%;2%;4 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;78;60;S;7;70%;3%;4 Laredo;Sunshine;85;62;SSE;9;61%;2%;4 Llano;Sunny and pleasant;81;56;S;6;65%;2%;4 Longview;Plenty of sunshine;76;59;S;7;77%;6%;4 Lubbock;Sunny and warmer;80;47;SW;9;29%;2%;4 Lufkin;Sunny and pleasant;79;58;S;7;69%;5%;4 Mcallen;Sunny;87;64;SSE;11;60%;2%;4 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warm;81;60;S;11;65%;2%;4 Mckinney;Mostly sunny;78;60;S;7;65%;3%;3 Mesquite;Mostly sunny, warm;76;59;S;6;68%;3%;4 Midland;Plenty of sunshine;82;51;SSW;8;27%;2%;4 Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;82;51;SSW;8;27%;2%;4 Midlothian;Mostly sunny, warm;79;60;S;7;66%;2%;4 Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;78;58;S;6;72%;5%;4 Mineral Wells;Sunny and very warm;82;58;S;6;55%;3%;4 Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sunshine;74;59;S;7;76%;4%;3 Nacogdoches;Sunny and warm;77;56;S;7;76%;6%;4 New Braunfels;Sunny, nice and warm;81;59;S;8;66%;3%;4 Odessa;Sunny and very warm;81;48;S;8;29%;1%;4 Orange;Sunny and nice;79;61;S;6;66%;0%;4 Palacios;Mostly sunny;79;65;SSE;10;73%;0%;4 Palestine;Mostly sunny, warm;77;60;S;6;74%;4%;4 Pampa;Sunny and warmer;80;47;S;7;26%;2%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;79;42;SSW;5;31%;3%;3 Paris;Mostly sunny;73;59;S;7;69%;4%;3 Pecos;Sunny and very warm;85;41;WSW;6;26%;0%;4 Perryton;Sunshine and milder;77;41;S;5;37%;2%;3 Plainview;Plenty of sunshine;75;43;SW;7;35%;2%;4 Pleasanton;Sunny, nice and warm;84;60;SSE;7;64%;3%;4 Port Aransas;Sunny and pleasant;78;71;S;10;72%;1%;4 Port Isabel;Sunshine, pleasant;81;71;SSE;11;64%;1%;4 Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;80;67;S;9;70%;0%;4 Randolph AFB;Sunny and pleasant;81;58;S;8;68%;3%;4 Robstown;Plenty of sun;87;65;SSE;11;63%;1%;4 Rockport;Sunny and pleasant;80;69;S;9;67%;0%;4 Rocksprings;Sunny and warm;77;56;S;9;64%;2%;4 San Angelo;Plenty of sunshine;83;56;SSW;9;49%;2%;4 San Antonio;Sunny, nice and warm;82;59;SSE;7;67%;3%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and very warm;84;61;SSE;7;66%;4%;4 San Marcos;Sunshine, pleasant;81;59;S;9;67%;3%;4 Seminole;Sunny and warmer;82;42;SW;8;28%;2%;4 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;74;60;SSW;7;61%;2%;3 Snyder;Sunny and warmer;81;50;SSW;8;38%;2%;4 Sonora;Sunny, nice and warm;80;53;S;9;60%;2%;4 Stephenville;Sunny and very warm;82;58;SSW;6;55%;2%;4 Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;74;60;S;7;74%;4%;3 Sweetwater;Sunny and warmer;82;58;SSW;10;38%;2%;4 Temple;Breezy in the p.m.;81;58;S;11;67%;2%;4 Terrell;Mostly sunny;75;59;S;7;72%;1%;4 Tyler;Sunny and warm;77;60;S;8;72%;5%;4 Uvalde;Sunny and pleasant;81;56;SE;7;67%;0%;4 Vernon;Sunny and very warm;79;53;S;7;47%;2%;3 Victoria;Sunny and beautiful;82;61;SSE;8;71%;0%;4 Waco;Mostly sunny, warm;81;60;S;10;63%;2%;4 Weslaco;Sunny;85;65;SSE;9;60%;1%;4 Wharton;Lots of sun, nice;81;61;SSE;7;74%;0%;4 Wichita Falls;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;S;7;52%;2%;3 Wink;Sunny and very warm;84;40;WSW;6;26%;0%;4 Zapata;Sunshine;88;65;SE;7;57%;2%;4