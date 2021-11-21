TX Forecast for Monday, November 22, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;66;41;SSW;4;39%;0%;3 Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;SSW;3;33%;0%;3 Alice;Cooler but pleasant;71;44;NNE;11;51%;12%;4 Alpine;Partly sunny;64;46;SSW;6;36%;0%;4 Amarillo;Sunny and warmer;68;36;SW;11;33%;2%;3 Angleton;Not as warm;72;45;NNE;10;59%;6%;4 Arlington;Plenty of sun;65;41;S;5;37%;1%;3 Austin;Plenty of sun;70;42;SW;6;37%;5%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Sunny;71;38;ESE;11;42%;5%;4 Bay;Not as warm;70;44;NNE;10;63%;5%;4 Beaumont;Plenty of sun;69;41;NE;10;60%;7%;4 Beeville;Cooler with some sun;72;44;NNE;9;47%;13%;4 Borger;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;SW;8;32%;2%;3 Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;64;38;S;3;46%;1%;3 Breckenridge;Plenty of sun;66;38;S;3;44%;1%;3 Brenham;Sunny;70;40;N;8;43%;4%;4 Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;65;37;SSW;2;46%;1%;3 Brownsville;A little a.m. rain;68;58;N;11;71%;66%;1 Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;65;26;S;5;42%;1%;4 Burnet;Sunny;66;37;SSE;6;37%;2%;4 Canadian;Sunny and milder;68;28;SW;7;46%;2%;3 Castroville;Partly sunny, nice;72;42;ENE;7;34%;4%;4 Childress;Sunny and warmer;70;38;SW;9;36%;2%;3 Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;S;6;39%;1%;3 College Station;Plenty of sunshine;71;44;N;10;44%;3%;4 Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;67;36;SSW;5;40%;2%;4 Conroe;Plenty of sun;68;39;NE;7;48%;4%;4 Corpus Christi;Not as warm;71;50;NNE;14;56%;12%;4 Corsicana;Plenty of sunshine;66;40;S;7;40%;1%;3 Cotulla;Not as warm;74;47;ESE;8;34%;2%;4 Dalhart;Sunny and warmer;68;28;SW;9;33%;2%;3 Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;S;5;41%;1%;3 Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;S;7;38%;1%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;S;7;39%;1%;3 Decatur;Plenty of sun;63;40;SSW;4;42%;1%;3 Del Rio;Clouds and sun, nice;75;51;SSE;6;30%;1%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;73;47;ESE;6;31%;1%;4 Denton;Plenty of sunshine;64;37;SSW;5;42%;1%;3 Dryden;Partly sunny;66;43;WSW;5;34%;1%;4 Dumas;Sunny and warmer;64;34;SW;9;35%;2%;3 Edinburg;Cooler, morning rain;67;53;NE;9;64%;72%;2 El Paso;Partly sunny;66;47;E;5;34%;0%;4 Ellington;Breezy in the a.m.;70;48;NE;12;60%;6%;4 Falfurrias;Partly sunny, cooler;68;43;NNE;8;56%;16%;4 Fort Hood;Plenty of sunshine;68;40;SSW;8;38%;2%;4 Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;66;40;SSW;5;36%;1%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;66;40;SSW;6;40%;1%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;SSW;5;40%;1%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;67;36;SSW;5;40%;1%;3 Fredericksburg;Sunny;64;36;S;7;39%;3%;4 Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;62;37;SSW;4;44%;1%;3 Galveston;Not as warm;71;57;NE;16;63%;9%;4 Gatesville;Plenty of sun;66;35;S;6;40%;2%;4 Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;SSE;8;38%;3%;4 Giddings;Sunny;68;39;NNE;7;42%;4%;4 Gilmer;Plenty of sunshine;63;35;SE;5;48%;0%;3 Graham;Plenty of sunshine;64;33;S;3;47%;2%;3 Granbury;Plenty of sunshine;66;36;S;5;41%;2%;3 Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;S;5;38%;1%;3 Greenville;Plenty of sun;65;38;S;5;41%;0%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;59;46;SW;15;37%;0%;4 Hamilton;Plenty of sun;66;35;S;6;41%;2%;4 Harlingen;A little a.m. rain;66;52;NNW;13;76%;65%;1 Hearne;Plenty of sunshine;69;37;NNE;7;42%;1%;4 Hebbronville;Not as warm;71;46;NE;8;43%;17%;4 Henderson;Plenty of sun;64;36;ESE;6;47%;2%;3 Hereford;Sunny and milder;66;33;SW;10;38%;2%;3 Hillsboro;Plenty of sun;65;39;S;7;40%;1%;3 Hondo;Partly sunny;73;41;E;9;36%;4%;4 Houston;Not as warm;70;47;NE;9;50%;6%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Not as warm;73;49;NNE;12;52%;6%;4 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Breezy in the a.m.;69;51;NNE;12;56%;6%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Not as warm;70;45;NNE;7;59%;6%;4 Houston Clover;Not as warm;72;47;NNE;10;58%;6%;4 Houston Hooks;Sunny, not as warm;69;42;N;8;55%;5%;4 Houston Hull;Not as warm;72;45;NNE;11;52%;6%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Plenty of sunshine;70;44;NNE;11;54%;5%;4 Huntsville;Plenty of sunshine;68;42;NE;6;46%;3%;4 Ingleside;Not as warm;72;54;NNE;13;54%;11%;4 Jacksonville;Plenty of sunshine;65;42;E;6;42%;1%;3 Jasper;Sunshine;65;36;ENE;7;59%;8%;4 Junction;Plenty of sunshine;69;35;S;4;34%;2%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;70;41;NE;9;40%;4%;4 Kerrville;Mostly sunny;67;35;SE;6;37%;3%;4 Killeen;Plenty of sunshine;68;40;SSW;8;38%;2%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Plenty of sun;68;38;S;8;42%;2%;4 Kingsville Nas;Cooler but pleasant;72;48;N;12;52%;14%;4 La Grange;Sunny;70;39;NNE;7;43%;4%;4 Lago Vista;Plenty of sunshine;69;41;SE;7;41%;4%;4 Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;63;38;S;5;40%;1%;3 Laredo;Not as warm;73;51;E;7;39%;2%;4 Llano;Sunshine;67;31;S;5;40%;2%;4 Longview;Plenty of sunshine;64;36;SE;5;48%;2%;3 Lubbock;Sunny and milder;65;34;WSW;9;38%;1%;3 Lufkin;Plenty of sunshine;68;37;N;7;52%;5%;4 Mcallen;A little a.m. rain;69;55;N;12;68%;66%;1 Mcgregor;Plenty of sunshine;68;38;S;8;42%;1%;4 Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;65;38;SSW;5;41%;0%;3 Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;64;38;S;5;39%;0%;3 Midland;Mostly sunny;66;42;SSW;4;33%;1%;4 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;66;42;SSW;4;33%;1%;4 Midlothian;Plenty of sun;66;39;S;5;43%;1%;3 Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;65;36;SSE;5;44%;0%;3 Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;67;37;SSW;4;41%;1%;3 Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sunshine;63;35;SSE;5;45%;0%;3 Nacogdoches;Plenty of sunshine;66;34;ENE;6;49%;4%;3 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;70;41;NNE;10;36%;4%;4 Odessa;Mostly sunny;64;40;S;5;38%;1%;4 Orange;Plenty of sunshine;69;42;NE;11;54%;8%;4 Palacios;Not as warm;71;46;NNE;14;58%;5%;4 Palestine;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;ENE;6;44%;2%;3 Pampa;Sunny and milder;68;38;SW;10;31%;2%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny and warmer;69;32;SW;9;36%;2%;3 Paris;Plenty of sun;62;38;S;5;45%;0%;3 Pecos;Partly sunny;65;34;E;5;44%;1%;4 Perryton;Sunny and warmer;64;31;SSW;8;42%;2%;3 Plainview;Sunny and milder;63;29;WSW;9;45%;2%;3 Pleasanton;Not as warm;73;42;ENE;8;33%;4%;4 Port Aransas;Not as warm;71;61;NNE;12;52%;13%;4 Port Isabel;Rain in the morning;69;65;NNE;15;71%;72%;1 Port Lavaca;Not as warm;72;48;NNE;12;50%;6%;4 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;69;41;NE;10;41%;4%;4 Robstown;Cooler but pleasant;73;50;NNE;11;53%;13%;4 Rockport;Not as warm;72;55;NNE;11;52%;10%;4 Rocksprings;Partly sunny;67;42;SSE;7;36%;1%;4 San Angelo;Sunny;67;37;S;3;37%;1%;4 San Antonio;Mostly sunny, nice;70;43;NE;8;37%;4%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, nice;73;44;ENE;9;39%;4%;4 San Marcos;Brilliant sunshine;69;39;N;10;37%;4%;4 Seminole;Mostly sunny;64;35;SW;7;42%;0%;4 Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;64;42;SSW;4;43%;0%;3 Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;65;34;SSW;6;44%;1%;3 Sonora;Mostly sunny;67;37;SSE;6;36%;1%;4 Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;66;37;SSW;3;40%;2%;3 Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;63;39;S;4;45%;0%;3 Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;SSW;5;39%;0%;3 Temple;Plenty of sunshine;68;37;SSE;9;43%;3%;4 Terrell;Plenty of sun;64;37;S;5;40%;0%;3 Tyler;Plenty of sun;66;40;SE;6;41%;0%;3 Uvalde;Partly sunny;72;43;E;6;34%;2%;4 Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;67;37;SSW;7;43%;2%;3 Victoria;Not as warm;71;39;NNE;11;55%;7%;4 Waco;Plenty of sun;68;36;SSE;8;40%;1%;3 Weslaco;Morning rain;66;54;NE;9;65%;87%;1 Wharton;Not as warm;70;41;NNE;10;57%;6%;4 Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;66;40;SSW;5;43%;2%;3 Wink;Partly sunny;65;38;SE;5;34%;1%;4 Zapata;Cooler but pleasant;73;52;ENE;6;44%;14%;4 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather