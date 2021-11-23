Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Wednesday, November 24, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Breezy;75;45;SSW;17;58%;6%;3

Abilene Dyess;Breezy;75;43;SSW;17;50%;5%;3

Alice;An afternoon shower;83;65;SE;14;71%;94%;1

Alpine;Increasing clouds;72;42;W;11;30%;25%;3

Amarillo;Breezy;65;33;NNE;20;36%;3%;2

Angleton;Breezy;79;68;SE;14;68%;27%;1

Arlington;Mostly cloudy, windy;74;53;S;17;69%;89%;1

Austin;Breezy;76;60;S;14;72%;96%;1

Austin Bergstrom;Breezy in the a.m.;78;59;SSE;14;76%;97%;1

Bay;Breezy;77;66;SE;14;73%;27%;1

Beaumont;Breezy;75;64;SE;14;74%;23%;2

Beeville;An afternoon shower;81;65;SE;14;78%;95%;1

Borger;Increasingly windy;65;37;NNE;19;31%;3%;2

Bowie;Mostly cloudy, windy;70;44;S;20;69%;58%;1

Breckenridge;Breezy in the a.m.;75;45;SSW;14;59%;27%;2

Brenham;Breezy;77;64;SSE;14;74%;87%;1

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy, windy;72;44;S;19;70%;58%;1

Brownsville;Breezy;83;71;SSE;14;70%;44%;1

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy, windy;73;46;SSW;18;69%;63%;1

Burnet;Mainly cloudy, windy;71;50;S;19;83%;92%;1

Canadian;Increasingly windy;66;31;NNE;17;37%;3%;2

Castroville;An afternoon shower;77;62;SE;14;75%;100%;1

Childress;Breezy;74;40;NNE;15;36%;26%;1

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy, windy;72;52;S;18;78%;96%;1

College Station;Breezy;77;64;SSE;14;70%;91%;1

Comanche;Winds subsiding;73;46;SSW;18;73%;44%;1

Conroe;Breezy;76;63;SSE;15;72%;27%;1

Corpus Christi;An afternoon shower;81;66;SSE;18;75%;88%;1

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy, windy;74;55;S;19;73%;89%;1

Cotulla;Breezy;81;67;SE;15;67%;85%;1

Dalhart;Breezy and cooler;61;30;NNE;16;32%;3%;2

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy, windy;73;51;S;19;72%;95%;1

Dallas Redbird;Mainly cloudy, windy;72;51;S;20;69%;89%;1

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy, windy;74;50;S;20;67%;96%;1

Decatur;Increasingly windy;70;44;SSW;20;75%;58%;1

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;78;61;ESE;10;70%;63%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy;75;58;ESE;15;75%;70%;2

Denton;Mostly cloudy, windy;73;49;S;21;67%;67%;1

Dryden;Some brightening;76;53;ENE;6;59%;41%;3

Dumas;Increasingly windy;60;30;NNE;17;39%;3%;3

Edinburg;Breezy;82;69;SSE;14;74%;40%;1

El Paso;Sunshine and nice;68;46;N;10;41%;44%;4

Ellington;Breezy;76;64;SE;14;71%;27%;2

Falfurrias;An afternoon shower;81;64;SE;15;78%;94%;1

Fort Hood;Winds subsiding;73;53;S;19;75%;91%;1

Fort Worth;Increasingly windy;74;50;S;19;62%;97%;1

Fort Worth Alliance;Mainly cloudy, windy;73;50;S;20;67%;91%;1

Fort Worth Nas;Rather cloudy, windy;75;51;S;19;64%;97%;1

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy, windy;74;50;S;18;67%;96%;1

Fredericksburg;Mainly cloudy, windy;70;51;S;19;79%;85%;1

Gainesville;Cloudy and windy;70;46;S;21;75%;59%;1

Galveston;Breezy;76;68;SE;15;68%;19%;2

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy, windy;73;52;S;18;79%;90%;1

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy, windy;74;55;S;18;80%;91%;1

Giddings;Breezy;77;63;SSE;15;76%;93%;1

Gilmer;Rather cloudy, windy;71;55;S;19;76%;87%;2

Graham;Mostly cloudy, windy;73;41;SSW;19;62%;18%;1

Granbury;Rather cloudy, windy;75;48;S;18;68%;60%;1

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy, windy;75;51;S;18;69%;95%;1

Greenville;Mostly cloudy, windy;71;52;S;19;71%;95%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, some sun;64;38;WNW;32;47%;25%;4

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy, windy;73;48;S;17;75%;89%;1

Harlingen;Winds subsiding;84;67;SSE;17;75%;79%;1

Hearne;Breezy;76;63;SSE;15;73%;92%;1

Hebbronville;Breezy;80;66;SE;15;72%;85%;1

Henderson;Breezy;72;58;S;14;72%;59%;2

Hereford;Windy in the p.m.;66;33;NNE;15;40%;3%;2

Hillsboro;Rather cloudy, windy;75;55;S;18;71%;89%;1

Hondo;Breezy;75;62;SE;14;77%;90%;1

Houston;Breezy;76;67;SSE;15;70%;27%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy;76;68;SE;14;65%;27%;1

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Breezy;75;67;SE;15;68%;27%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;Breezy;77;67;SE;15;70%;27%;1

Houston Clover;Breezy in the a.m.;77;67;SE;13;67%;27%;1

Houston Hooks;Breezy;75;64;SE;14;73%;27%;1

Houston Hull;Breezy;77;67;SE;14;66%;27%;1

Houston Intercontinental;Breezy;75;63;SE;14;70%;27%;1

Huntsville;Breezy;77;62;SSE;15;70%;87%;1

Ingleside;Breezy;81;69;SSE;15;74%;82%;1

Jacksonville;Breezy;70;58;S;15;79%;90%;1

Jasper;Breezy;72;59;SSE;15;80%;27%;2

Junction;Mainly cloudy, windy;74;51;S;17;66%;69%;1

Kellyusa Airport;Breezy;76;63;SSE;14;78%;99%;1

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy, windy;72;50;S;18;78%;85%;1

Killeen;Winds subsiding;73;53;S;19;75%;91%;1

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy, windy;73;52;S;19;78%;84%;1

Kingsville Nas;An afternoon shower;83;67;SE;15;72%;94%;1

La Grange;Breezy;78;64;SSE;15;75%;100%;1

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy, windy;75;55;SSE;19;75%;91%;1

Lancaster;Increasingly windy;71;52;S;20;76%;96%;1

Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;83;67;SE;12;68%;61%;2

Llano;Mostly cloudy, windy;75;50;S;18;74%;86%;1

Longview;Breezy;72;59;S;15;74%;91%;2

Lubbock;More clouds than sun;71;37;NNE;12;41%;4%;2

Lufkin;Breezy;74;61;SSE;14;72%;66%;1

Mcallen;Winds subsiding;83;67;SE;16;73%;40%;1

Mcgregor;Rather cloudy, windy;75;56;S;18;73%;90%;1

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy, windy;72;48;S;19;71%;89%;1

Mesquite;Increasingly windy;72;50;S;20;73%;96%;1

Midland;Breezy in the a.m.;74;42;SW;13;42%;3%;3

Midland Airpark;Breezy in the a.m.;74;42;SW;13;42%;3%;3

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy, windy;73;52;S;19;74%;89%;1

Mineola;Mostly cloudy, windy;70;55;S;19;80%;96%;1

Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy, windy;72;46;S;18;66%;59%;1

Mount Pleasant;Clouding up, windy;70;54;S;18;73%;85%;2

Nacogdoches;Breezy;73;57;SSE;15;76%;72%;1

New Braunfels;Breezy;76;59;SSE;14;80%;99%;1

Odessa;Breezy in the p.m.;73;41;NW;12;44%;3%;2

Orange;Breezy;76;62;ESE;15;70%;21%;2

Palacios;Breezy;78;67;SE;15;75%;29%;1

Palestine;Breezy;72;59;SSE;15;77%;91%;1

Pampa;Increasingly windy;67;34;NNE;20;34%;27%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Increasingly windy;67;32;NNE;19;30%;3%;2

Paris;Cloudy, windy, mild;68;51;SSE;20;69%;89%;1

Pecos;Mostly cloudy, warm;74;43;WNW;10;43%;3%;2

Perryton;Increasingly windy;62;30;NNE;22;36%;3%;2

Plainview;Partial sunshine;66;30;NNE;12;50%;4%;3

Pleasanton;Breezy;80;64;SSE;15;72%;91%;1

Port Aransas;Breezy;78;70;SSE;15;76%;33%;1

Port Isabel;Breezy;81;73;SE;17;73%;44%;1

Port Lavaca;Breezy in the a.m.;79;68;SSE;14;71%;33%;1

Randolph AFB;Breezy;75;62;SSE;14;79%;99%;1

Robstown;An afternoon shower;84;70;SSE;15;71%;94%;1

Rockport;Breezy;79;70;SSE;14;73%;34%;1

Rocksprings;Breezy;68;51;S;15;82%;69%;1

San Angelo;Breezy;76;45;SSW;15;59%;41%;2

San Antonio;Breezy;78;60;SE;14;79%;99%;1

San Antonio Stinson;Breezy;80;62;SE;14;77%;97%;1

San Marcos;Breezy;76;58;SSE;14;78%;99%;1

Seminole;Clouds and sun, mild;72;40;NNE;12;43%;4%;2

Sherman-Denison;Cloudy and windy;71;49;S;20;70%;97%;1

Snyder;Breezy;75;40;NNW;15;49%;3%;3

Sonora;Breezy;72;47;SSW;15;71%;64%;2

Stephenville;Rather cloudy, windy;73;47;S;18;70%;59%;1

Sulphur Springs;Breezy;71;50;S;20;73%;97%;1

Sweetwater;Breezy and warm;77;43;WNW;15;48%;3%;3

Temple;Mainly cloudy, windy;75;55;S;18;79%;90%;1

Terrell;Mostly cloudy, windy;72;51;S;18;78%;89%;1

Tyler;Winds subsiding;73;59;S;18;70%;69%;1

Uvalde;Breezy;75;61;E;15;80%;83%;1

Vernon;Rather cloudy, windy;73;41;NNE;18;49%;61%;2

Victoria;Breezy in the a.m.;80;65;SE;13;77%;36%;1

Waco;Increasingly windy;75;54;SSE;19;71%;89%;1

Weslaco;Breezy;82;69;SE;14;72%;44%;1

Wharton;Breezy;77;65;SE;14;78%;27%;1

Wichita Falls;Winds subsiding;74;43;SW;19;58%;57%;2

Wink;Breezy in the p.m.;74;41;WNW;12;38%;3%;2

Zapata;Mostly cloudy, warm;85;71;SE;14;64%;83%;2

