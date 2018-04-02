TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 12:13 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018
_____
579 FPUS54 KFWD 021606 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
TXZ119-022130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50. Temperature rising into the upper 60s after
midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.
$$
TXZ118-022130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the
upper 60s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. North
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ159-022130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature
rising into the upper 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling
into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ158-022130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool and More humid. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling
into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ104-022130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the
upper 60s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ103-022130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 60s
after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into
the lower 70s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ093-022130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Not as
cool with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s
in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ092-022130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the
mid 60s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
cool with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s
in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ091-022130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the
mid 60s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ102-022130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising into the mid 60s
after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling to
around 70 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ101-022130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the
upper 60s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy and Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. West
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ100-022130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy and Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds
10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into
the mid 70s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ115-022130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy and Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. West
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ116-022130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ117-022130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the
mid 60s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer
with highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ131-022130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 60s after
midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in
the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer
with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ132-022130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 60s
after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s
in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer
with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ130-022130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in
the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ129-022130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ141-022130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ142-022130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool and More humid. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ156-022130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool and More humid. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ157-022130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. More humid with lows around 60. Temperature rising into
the mid 60s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer
with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ143-022130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature
rising into the mid 60s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 70s. Temperatures falling to around 70 in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ144-022130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
More humid with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the
upper 60s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 70s. Temperatures falling to around 70 in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows
around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer
with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ133-022130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the
upper 60s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ134-022130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 60s
after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ145-022130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising
into the upper 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling to
around 70 in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to
the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ146-022130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising
into the upper 60s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into
the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ161-022130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. Temperature
rising into the upper 60s after midnight. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling to
around 70 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ160-022130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool and More humid. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling
into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ174-022130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear
after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ175-022130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear
after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ162-022130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
1106 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s
in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear
after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...