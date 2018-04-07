TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 1:08 am, Saturday, April 7, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 6, 2018
_____
299 FPUS54 KFWD 070503 AAB
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
TXZ119-070915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.
Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ118-070915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.
Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ159-070915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
late this evening...then a slight chance of rain. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ158-070915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late
this evening...then a slight chance of rain. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ104-070915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ103-070915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
or light freezing rain. Breezy and Much colder with lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain or
light freezing rain in the morning. Much cooler with highs around
50. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ093-070915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
or light freezing rain. Breezy and Much colder with lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
or light freezing rain in the morning. Much cooler with highs
around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ092-070915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
or light freezing rain. Brisk and Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
or light freezing rain in the morning. Much cooler with highs
around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ091-070915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
or light freezing rain. Brisk and Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or light
freezing rain in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ102-070915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
or light freezing rain. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light
freezing rain in the morning. Much cooler with highs around 50.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ101-070915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
or light freezing rain. Brisk and Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings
as low as 19.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ100-070915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
or light freezing rain. Brisk and Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings
as low as 19.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ115-070915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ116-070915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds
20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
$$
TXZ117-070915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ131-070915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ132-070915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ130-070915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ129-070915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ141-070915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ142-070915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph
are possible.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ156-070915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
late this evening...then a slight chance of rain. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows around 40.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ157-070915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
late this evening...then a slight chance of rain. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows around 40.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ143-070915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph
are possible.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ144-070915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.
Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ133-070915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ134-070915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ145-070915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this evening...then a slight chance of rain.
Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ146-070915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
late this evening...then a slight chance of rain. Much cooler
with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ161-070915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late
this evening...then a slight chance of rain. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ160-070915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late
this evening...then a slight chance of rain. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ174-070915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late
this evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late this evening. Much cooler with
lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ175-070915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms late this evening...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe late this evening. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ162-070915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms late this evening...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe late this evening. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ147-070915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late
this evening...then a slight chance of rain. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ148-070915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late
this evening...then a slight chance of rain. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Much cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ135-070915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
late this evening...then a slight chance of rain. Much cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ122-070915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the mor