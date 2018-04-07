TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 6, 2018

_____

299 FPUS54 KFWD 070503 AAB

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

TXZ119-070915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ118-070915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ159-070915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this evening...then a slight chance of rain. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ158-070915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late

this evening...then a slight chance of rain. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ104-070915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ103-070915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

or light freezing rain. Breezy and Much colder with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain or

light freezing rain in the morning. Much cooler with highs around

50. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ093-070915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

or light freezing rain. Breezy and Much colder with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

or light freezing rain in the morning. Much cooler with highs

around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ092-070915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

or light freezing rain. Brisk and Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

or light freezing rain in the morning. Much cooler with highs

around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ091-070915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

or light freezing rain. Brisk and Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or light

freezing rain in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ102-070915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

or light freezing rain. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain in the morning. Much cooler with highs around 50.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ101-070915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

or light freezing rain. Brisk and Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

as low as 19.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ100-070915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

or light freezing rain. Brisk and Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

as low as 19.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ115-070915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ116-070915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

$$

TXZ117-070915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ131-070915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ132-070915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ130-070915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ129-070915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ141-070915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ142-070915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph

are possible.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ156-070915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this evening...then a slight chance of rain. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ157-070915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this evening...then a slight chance of rain. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ143-070915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph

are possible.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ144-070915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ133-070915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ134-070915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ145-070915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening...then a slight chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ146-070915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this evening...then a slight chance of rain. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ161-070915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late

this evening...then a slight chance of rain. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ160-070915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late

this evening...then a slight chance of rain. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ174-070915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late

this evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late this evening. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ175-070915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms late this evening...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late this evening. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ162-070915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms late this evening...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late this evening. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ147-070915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late

this evening...then a slight chance of rain. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ148-070915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late

this evening...then a slight chance of rain. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Much cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ135-070915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this evening...then a slight chance of rain. Much cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ122-070915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

1203 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the mor