TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

_____

048 FPUS54 KFWD 072038

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

TXZ119-081015-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ118-081015-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ159-081015-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ158-081015-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ104-081015-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ103-081015-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ093-081015-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ092-081015-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ091-081015-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ102-081015-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ101-081015-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ100-081015-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ115-081015-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ116-081015-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ117-081015-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ131-081015-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ132-081015-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ130-081015-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ129-081015-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ141-081015-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ142-081015-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ156-081015-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ157-081015-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ143-081015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ144-081015-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ133-081015-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ134-081015-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ145-081015-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ146-081015-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ161-081015-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ160-081015-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ174-081015-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ175-081015-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Temperatures steady around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ162-081015-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Cold. Temperatures steady in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ147-081015-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Cold. Temperatures steady around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ148-081015-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ135-081015-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ122-081015-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ121-081015-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ120-081015-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ105-081015-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ123-081015-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ107-081015-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

338 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as co