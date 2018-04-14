TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

_____

655 FPUS54 KFWD 140512 AAD

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

TXZ119-140915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the

night. Much cooler with lows around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs

around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and Breezy, colder with lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ118-140915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the

night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs around

60. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and Breezy, colder with lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ159-140915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around

50. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy

and Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up

to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ158-140915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ104-140915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the

night. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and Breezy, colder with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ103-140915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the

night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and Breezy, colder with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ093-140915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the

night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and Breezy, colder with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ092-140915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the

night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy, warmer with highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ091-140915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the

night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ102-140915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the

night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and Breezy, colder with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ101-140915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the

night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ100-140915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the

night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and Breezy, cold with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ115-140915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the

night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ116-140915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the

night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ117-140915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the

night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs around

60. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and Breezy, cold with lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ131-140915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the

night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ132-140915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the

night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ130-140915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the

night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and Breezy, colder with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ129-140915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the

night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ141-140915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Breezy and Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ142-140915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ156-140915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ157-140915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ143-140915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ144-140915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ133-140915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the

night. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and Breezy, colder with lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ134-140915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the

night. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ145-140915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ146-140915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of smoke late this evening. Mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy

and Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ161-140915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm late this evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around

50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy

and Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ160-140915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 50. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ174-140915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm late this evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ175-140915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm late this evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ162-140915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm late this evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ147-140915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm late this evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Much cooler with lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ148-140915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm late this evening...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ135-140915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke late this

evening. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm late this evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ122-140915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms late this evening...then a chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke through the night. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ121-140915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the

night. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy

and Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up

to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ120-140915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the

night. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT