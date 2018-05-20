TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 10:03 pm, Saturday, May 19, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 19, 2018
_____
232 FPUS54 KFWD 200157 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
TXZ119-200915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-200915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-200915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-200915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-200915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ103-200915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ093-200915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-200915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-200915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ102-200915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ101-200915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ100-200915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ115-200915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ116-200915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ117-200915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ131-200915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-200915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-200915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-200915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-200915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ142-200915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ156-200915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-200915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-200915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ144-200915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-200915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ134-200915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ145-200915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ146-200915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ161-200915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ160-200915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-200915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ175-200915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ162-200915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ147-200915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ148-200915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ135-200915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ122-200915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostl