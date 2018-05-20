TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 19, 2018

_____

232 FPUS54 KFWD 200157 AAA

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

TXZ119-200915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ118-200915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ159-200915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-200915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-200915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ103-200915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ093-200915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ092-200915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ091-200915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ102-200915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ101-200915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ100-200915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening...

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ115-200915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ116-200915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ117-200915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-200915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ132-200915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ130-200915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-200915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-200915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-200915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-200915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ157-200915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-200915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-200915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-200915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ134-200915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ145-200915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ146-200915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ161-200915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ160-200915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-200915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ175-200915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ162-200915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ147-200915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ148-200915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ135-200915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ122-200915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

857 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostl