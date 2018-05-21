TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 20, 2018

973 FPUS54 KFWD 210037 AAB

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

TXZ119-210915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ118-210915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ159-210915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-210915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-210915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ103-210915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ093-210915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ092-210915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ091-210915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph this

evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ102-210915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ101-210915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ100-210915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ115-210915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ116-210915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ117-210915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ131-210915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ132-210915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ130-210915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ129-210915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ141-210915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ142-210915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ156-210915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ157-210915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ143-210915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ144-210915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ133-210915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ134-210915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ145-210915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ146-210915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ161-210915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ160-210915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-210915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ175-210915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ162-210915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

evening. Temperatures steady in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ147-210915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ148-210915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ135-210915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ122-210915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ121-210915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ120-210915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ105-210915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ123-210915-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

737 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

su