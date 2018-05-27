TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 10:39 pm, Saturday, May 26, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018
_____
712 FPUS54 KFWD 270235 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
TXZ119-270915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ118-270915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ159-270915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ158-270915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ104-270915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ103-270915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ093-270915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ092-270915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ091-270915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ102-270915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ101-270915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ100-270915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ115-270915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
$$
TXZ116-270915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ117-270915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ131-270915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ132-270915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ130-270915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ129-270915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ141-270915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ142-270915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ156-270915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ157-270915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ143-270915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ144-270915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ133-270915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ134-270915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ145-270915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ146-270915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ161-270915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ160-270915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ174-270915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ175-270915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ162-270915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ147-270915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ148-270915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers early. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ135-270915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers early. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ122-270915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ121-270915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ120-270915-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ105-270915-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ123-270915-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ107-270915-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ106-270915-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ095-270915-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ094-270915-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather