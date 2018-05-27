TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

TXZ119-270915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ118-270915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ159-270915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ158-270915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ104-270915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ103-270915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ093-270915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ092-270915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ091-270915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ102-270915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ101-270915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ100-270915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ115-270915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

TXZ116-270915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ117-270915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ131-270915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ132-270915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ130-270915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ129-270915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ141-270915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ142-270915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ156-270915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ157-270915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ143-270915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ144-270915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ133-270915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ134-270915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ145-270915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ146-270915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ161-270915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ160-270915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ174-270915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ175-270915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ162-270915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ147-270915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ148-270915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers early. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ135-270915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers early. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ122-270915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ121-270915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ120-270915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ105-270915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ123-270915-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ107-270915-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ106-270915-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ095-270915-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ094-270915-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

935 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

