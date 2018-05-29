TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:08 pm, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 29, 2018
604 FPUS54 KFWD 292001
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
TXZ119-300945-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ118-300945-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ159-300945-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ158-300945-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ104-300945-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ103-300945-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ093-300945-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ092-300945-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ091-300945-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ102-300945-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ101-300945-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ100-300945-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
TXZ115-300945-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
TXZ116-300945-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ117-300945-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ131-300945-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ132-300945-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ130-300945-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ129-300945-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ141-300945-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ142-300945-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ156-300945-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ157-300945-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ143-300945-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ144-300945-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ133-300945-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ134-300945-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ145-300945-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ146-300945-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ161-300945-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ160-300945-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ174-300945-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ175-300945-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ162-300945-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ147-300945-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ148-300945-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ135-300945-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ122-300945-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ121-300945-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ120-300945-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ105-300945-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ123-300945-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ107-300945-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ106-300945-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ095-300945-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ094-300945-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
