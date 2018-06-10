TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:58 am, Sunday, June 10, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018
139
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
TXZ119-102115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ118-102115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ159-102115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ158-102115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ104-102115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ103-102115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ093-102115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ092-102115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ091-102115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ102-102115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ101-102115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ100-102115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ115-102115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ116-102115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ117-102115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ131-102115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ132-102115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ130-102115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ129-102115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ141-102115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ142-102115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ156-102115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with an
isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ157-102115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with an
isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ143-102115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ144-102115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ133-102115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ134-102115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with an
isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ145-102115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with an
isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ146-102115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ161-102115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then sunny with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ160-102115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ174-102115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ175-102115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ162-102115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ147-102115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ148-102115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ135-102115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ122-102115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ121-102115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ120-102115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ105-102115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ123-102115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ107-102115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ106-102115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ095-102115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ094-102115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
355 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
