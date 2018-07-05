TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

_____

394 FPUS54 KFWD 052029

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

TXZ119-061000-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ118-061000-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ159-061000-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ158-061000-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-061000-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ103-061000-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ093-061000-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ092-061000-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ091-061000-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ102-061000-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ101-061000-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ100-061000-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ115-061000-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-061000-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ117-061000-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ131-061000-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ132-061000-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ130-061000-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ129-061000-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ141-061000-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ142-061000-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ156-061000-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ157-061000-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ143-061000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ144-061000-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ133-061000-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ134-061000-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ145-061000-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

329 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in