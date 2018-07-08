TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

_____

715 FPUS54 KFWD 080241

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

TXZ119-080915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ118-080915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ159-080915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ158-080915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-080915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms early. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ103-080915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ093-080915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ092-080915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ091-080915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ102-080915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ101-080915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ100-080915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ115-080915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ116-080915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then clearing. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ117-080915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then clearing. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ131-080915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ132-080915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ130-080915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ129-080915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ141-080915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ142-080915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ156-080915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ157-080915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ143-080915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ144-080915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ133-080915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ134-080915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ145-080915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ146-080915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ161-080915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-080915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-080915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ175-080915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ162-080915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ147-080915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ148-080915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ135-080915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in th