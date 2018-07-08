TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018
_____
715 FPUS54 KFWD 080241
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
TXZ119-080915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ118-080915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Lows in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ159-080915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ158-080915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-080915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms early. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
$$
TXZ103-080915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ093-080915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
$$
TXZ092-080915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ091-080915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ102-080915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ101-080915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ100-080915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ115-080915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ116-080915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then clearing. A less
than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ117-080915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then clearing. A less
than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ131-080915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ132-080915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ130-080915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ129-080915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ141-080915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ142-080915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ156-080915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ157-080915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ143-080915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ144-080915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ133-080915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ134-080915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Lows in the
mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ145-080915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ146-080915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-080915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-080915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-080915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ175-080915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ162-080915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ147-080915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ148-080915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ135-080915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with showers and
thunderstorms likely in th