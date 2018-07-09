TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

_____

996 FPUS54 KFWD 090225

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

TXZ119-090915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ118-090915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ159-090915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ158-090915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ104-090915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ103-090915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ093-090915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ092-090915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ091-090915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ102-090915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ101-090915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ100-090915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ115-090915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ116-090915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ117-090915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ131-090915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ132-090915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph this evening becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ130-090915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ129-090915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ141-090915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ142-090915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ156-090915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ157-090915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ143-090915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ144-090915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ133-090915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ134-090915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ145-090915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ146-090915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ161-090915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ160-090915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ174-090915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ175-090915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ162-090915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

925 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.