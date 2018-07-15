TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018
_____
632 FPUS54 KFWD 150248 AAB
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
TXZ119-150930-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ118-150930-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ159-150930-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ158-150930-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ104-150930-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ103-150930-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ093-150930-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ092-150930-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ091-150930-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ102-150930-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ101-150930-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ100-150930-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ115-150930-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
$$
TXZ116-150930-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ117-150930-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ131-150930-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ132-150930-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ130-150930-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ129-150930-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ141-150930-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
$$
TXZ142-150930-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ156-150930-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ157-150930-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ143-150930-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ144-150930-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ133-150930-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ134-150930-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ145-150930-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ146-150930-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ161-150930-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ160-150930-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ174-150930-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ175-150930-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ162-150930-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ147-150930-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ148-150930-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ135-150930-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ122-150930-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ121-150930-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ120-150930-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ105-150930-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ123-150930-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ107-150930-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ106-150930-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ095-150930-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ094-150930-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
948 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100