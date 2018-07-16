TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ118-160915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ159-160915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ158-160915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ104-160915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ103-160915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ093-160915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ092-160915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ091-160915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ102-160915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ101-160915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ100-160915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.

TXZ115-160915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ116-160915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ117-160915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ131-160915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ132-160915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ130-160915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ129-160915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ141-160915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ142-160915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ156-160915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ157-160915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ143-160915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ144-160915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ133-160915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ134-160915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ145-160915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ146-160915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ161-160915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ160-160915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ174-160915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ175-160915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ162-160915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

TXZ147-160915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ148-160915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

TXZ135-160915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ122-160915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ121-160915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ120-160915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ105-160915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ123-160915-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ107-160915-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ106-160915-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ095-160915-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ094-160915-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

