TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 15, 2018
697 FPUS54 KFWD 160208
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
TXZ119-160915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ118-160915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ159-160915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ158-160915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ104-160915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ103-160915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ093-160915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ092-160915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ091-160915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ102-160915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ101-160915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ100-160915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
$$
TXZ115-160915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ116-160915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ117-160915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ131-160915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ132-160915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ130-160915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ129-160915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ141-160915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ142-160915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ156-160915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ157-160915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ143-160915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ144-160915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ133-160915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ134-160915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ145-160915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ146-160915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ161-160915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ160-160915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ174-160915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ175-160915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot
with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ162-160915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ147-160915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ148-160915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ135-160915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ122-160915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ121-160915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ120-160915-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ105-160915-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ123-160915-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ107-160915-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ106-160915-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ095-160915-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ094-160915-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
908 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
