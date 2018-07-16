TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 15, 2018
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
TXZ118-162115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
TXZ159-162115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
TXZ158-162115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
TXZ104-162115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ103-162115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ093-162115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ092-162115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ091-162115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
TXZ102-162115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
TXZ101-162115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
TXZ100-162115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
TXZ115-162115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
TXZ116-162115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.
TXZ117-162115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
TXZ131-162115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.
TXZ132-162115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
TXZ130-162115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
TXZ129-162115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
TXZ141-162115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
TXZ142-162115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
TXZ156-162115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
TXZ157-162115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
TXZ143-162115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
TXZ144-162115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
TXZ133-162115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
TXZ134-162115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ145-162115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
TXZ146-162115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ161-162115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ160-162115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
TXZ174-162115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
TXZ175-162115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
TXZ162-162115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ147-162115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ148-162115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ135-162115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ122-162115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
TXZ121-162115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
TXZ120-162115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
TXZ105-162115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
TXZ123-162115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ107-162115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ106-162115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ095-162115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ094-162115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
