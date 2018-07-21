TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018

_____

994 FPUS54 KFWD 210822

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

TXZ119-212130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ118-212130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ159-212130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 109. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ158-212130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ104-212130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ103-212130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ093-212130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ092-212130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ091-212130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ102-212130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 104. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ101-212130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 111. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 104. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ100-212130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 111. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ115-212130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ116-212130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 108. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ117-212130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ131-212130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ132-212130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ130-212130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ129-212130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ141-212130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ142-212130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ156-212130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ157-212130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ143-212130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ144-212130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ133-212130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ134-212130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ145-212130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 109. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ146-212130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ161-212130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ160-212130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ174-212130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs around 100. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ175-212130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ162-212130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ147-212130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ148-212130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ135-212130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ122-212130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ121-212130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ120-212130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 102. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ105-212130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ123-212130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 103. East winds around 5 mph. Heat

index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ107-212130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ106-212130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ095-212130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ094-212130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

