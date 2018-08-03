TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

_____

351 FPUS54 KFWD 030027 AAA

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

TXZ119-030915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ118-030915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ159-030915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ158-030915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ104-030915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ103-030915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ093-030915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ092-030915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ091-030915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ102-030915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ101-030915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ100-030915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-030915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-030915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ117-030915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ131-030915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ132-030915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ130-030915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ129-030915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ141-030915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ142-030915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ156-030915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ157-030915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ143-030915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ144-030915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ133-030915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ134-030915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ145-030915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ146-030915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ161-030915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ160-030915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ174-030915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ175-030915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ162-030915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ147-030915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ148-030915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ135-030915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ122-030915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ121-030915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ120-030915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ105-030915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ123-030915-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ107-030915-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

727 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...