TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

474 FPUS54 KFWD 130900

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

TXZ119-132115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ118-132115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ159-132115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-132115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-132115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ103-132115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ093-132115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ092-132115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ091-132115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Warmer

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ102-132115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ101-132115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer

with highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ100-132115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ115-132115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ116-132115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ117-132115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-132115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ132-132115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ130-132115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-132115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-132115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-132115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-132115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ157-132115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-132115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-132115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-132115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ134-132115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-132115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-132115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ161-132115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-132115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-132115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ175-132115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ162-132115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ147-132115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ148-132115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ135-132115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ122-132115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ121-132115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ120-132115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ105-132115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ123-132115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ107-132115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ106-132115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ095-132115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ094-132115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

400 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upp