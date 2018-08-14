TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

TXZ119-142115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning...then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ118-142115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning...then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ159-142115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ158-142115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ104-142115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers this morning...then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ103-142115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers this morning...then a slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ093-142115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ092-142115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ091-142115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ102-142115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers this morning...then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TXZ101-142115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning...then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ100-142115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning...then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ115-142115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Warmer with highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ116-142115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ117-142115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning...then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ131-142115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ132-142115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ130-142115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ129-142115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ141-142115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ142-142115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ156-142115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ157-142115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ143-142115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ144-142115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ133-142115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ134-142115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ145-142115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ146-142115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ161-142115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ160-142115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ174-142115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

TXZ175-142115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

TXZ162-142115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ147-142115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ148-142115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ135-142115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ122-142115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ121-142115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ120-142115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning...then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ105-142115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely this morning...then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ123-142115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ107-142115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning...then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ106-142115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely this morning...then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ095-142115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ094-142115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

829 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

