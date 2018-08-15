TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
_____
054 FPUS54 KFWD 152034
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
TXZ119-160915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ118-160915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ159-160915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South
winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ158-160915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South
winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ104-160915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ103-160915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ093-160915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ092-160915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ091-160915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ102-160915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ101-160915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ100-160915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ115-160915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ116-160915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ117-160915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ131-160915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ132-160915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ130-160915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ129-160915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ141-160915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ142-160915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ156-160915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-160915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ143-160915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ144-160915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ133-160915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ134-160915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ145-160915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ146-160915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ161-160915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ160-160915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-160915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot,
humid with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ175-160915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ162-160915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ147-160915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ148-160915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ135-160915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ122-160915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ121-160915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ120-160915-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ105-160915-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ123-160915-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ107-160915-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
334 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of