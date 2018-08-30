TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early...then partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to
108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs
in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
up to 111 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 115.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
