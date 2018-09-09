TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

226 FPUS54 KFWD 090228 AAA

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

TXZ119-090915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers early. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ118-090915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ159-090915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ158-090915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ104-090915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ103-090915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ093-090915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ092-090915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ091-090915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ102-090915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ101-090915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ100-090915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ115-090915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ116-090915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ117-090915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ131-090915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ132-090915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ130-090915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers early. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ129-090915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ141-090915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ142-090915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early...

then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in

the morning. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ156-090915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 80. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ157-090915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 80. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ143-090915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early...

then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in

the morning. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ144-090915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early...

then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ133-090915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early.

Temperatures steady in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ134-090915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ145-090915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early...

then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ146-090915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ161-090915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early...

then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ160-090915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ174-090915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around

80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ175-090915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early...

then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around

80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ162-090915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early...

then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ147-090915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ148-090915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ135-090915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

928 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows

around 70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ122-090915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Po