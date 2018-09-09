TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018
_____
284 FPUS54 KFWD 092000
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
TXZ119-100915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ118-100915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ159-100915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ158-100915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ104-100915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ103-100915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ093-100915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-100915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ091-100915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ102-100915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ101-100915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ100-100915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ115-100915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ116-100915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ117-100915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ131-100915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ132-100915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ130-100915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ129-100915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ141-100915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ142-100915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ156-100915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ157-100915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ143-100915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ144-100915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ133-100915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ134-100915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
$$
TXZ145-100915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ146-100915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ161-100915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers this evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ160-100915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers this evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ174-100915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ175-100915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ162-100915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ147-100915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers this evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ148-100915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ135-100915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
300 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clou