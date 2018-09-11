TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
_____
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers early...then a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers early...then a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early...
then a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
and variable winds becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers early...then a slight chance of
showers. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early...then a chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the east. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady around 70. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady around 70. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady around 70. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
948 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Tempe