TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018
_____
520 FPUS54 KFWD 170223
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
TXZ119-170915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ118-170915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ159-170915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ158-170915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ104-170915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph early becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ103-170915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph early becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ093-170915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ092-170915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph early becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ091-170915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ102-170915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ101-170915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ100-170915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ115-170915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ116-170915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ117-170915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ131-170915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ132-170915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ130-170915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ129-170915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ141-170915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ142-170915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ156-170915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ157-170915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ143-170915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ144-170915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph early becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ133-170915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ134-170915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ145-170915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ146-170915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ161-170915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ160-170915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ174-170915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ175-170915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ162-170915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ147-170915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ148-170915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph early becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ135-170915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph early becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ122-170915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph early becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ121-170915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
923 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph early becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds