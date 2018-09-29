TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

_____

204 FPUS54 KFWD 292035

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

TXZ119-300915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ118-300915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ159-300915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

evening...then patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ158-300915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

evening...then areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ104-300915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ103-300915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ093-300915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ092-300915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ091-300915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ102-300915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ101-300915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ100-300915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ115-300915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ116-300915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ117-300915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ131-300915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ132-300915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ130-300915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Patchy drizzle in the

morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ129-300915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ141-300915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ142-300915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Patchy drizzle in the

morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ156-300915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

evening...then patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ157-300915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

evening...then patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ143-300915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ144-300915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ133-300915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ134-300915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ145-300915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ146-300915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ161-300915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then

areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ160-300915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then

areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ174-300915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then

areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ175-300915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then

areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ162-300915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then

areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ147-300915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then

areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ148-300915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then

areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ135-300915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then

areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ122-300915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

even