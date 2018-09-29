TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
_____
204 FPUS54 KFWD 292035
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
TXZ119-300915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ118-300915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ159-300915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
evening...then patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ158-300915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
evening...then areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ104-300915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ103-300915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ093-300915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ092-300915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ091-300915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ102-300915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ101-300915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with
patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ100-300915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ115-300915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ116-300915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with
patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ117-300915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ131-300915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ132-300915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ130-300915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Patchy drizzle in the
morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ129-300915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ141-300915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ142-300915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Patchy drizzle in the
morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ156-300915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
evening...then patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ157-300915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
evening...then patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ143-300915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ144-300915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ133-300915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ134-300915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ145-300915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ146-300915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ161-300915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then
areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ160-300915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then
areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ174-300915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then
areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ175-300915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then
areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ162-300915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then
areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ147-300915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then
areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ148-300915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then
areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ135-300915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then
areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ122-300915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
335 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
even