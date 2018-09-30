TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

_____

749 FPUS54 KFWD 300816

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

TXZ119-302230-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ118-302230-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this

morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ159-302230-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle this morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ158-302230-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. Patchy drizzle this

morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ104-302230-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ103-302230-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ093-302230-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this

morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ092-302230-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ091-302230-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ102-302230-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ101-302230-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ100-302230-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ115-302230-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ116-302230-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ117-302230-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ131-302230-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ132-302230-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ130-302230-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ129-302230-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ141-302230-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ142-302230-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ156-302230-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ157-302230-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ143-302230-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ144-302230-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ133-302230-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ134-302230-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ145-302230-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ146-302230-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ161-302230-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ160-302230-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ174-302230-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ175-302230-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ162-302230-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ147-302230-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ148-302230-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ135-302230-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ122-302230-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ121-302230-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ120-302230-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ123-302230-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ105-302230-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows i