TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
_____
749 FPUS54 KFWD 300816
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
TXZ119-302230-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ118-302230-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this
morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ159-302230-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. Patchy
drizzle this morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ158-302230-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. Patchy drizzle this
morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ104-302230-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ103-302230-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ093-302230-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this
morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ092-302230-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ091-302230-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ102-302230-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ101-302230-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ100-302230-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ115-302230-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ116-302230-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ117-302230-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ131-302230-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ132-302230-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ130-302230-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ129-302230-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ141-302230-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ142-302230-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ156-302230-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ157-302230-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ143-302230-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ144-302230-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ133-302230-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ134-302230-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ145-302230-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ146-302230-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of
showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ161-302230-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ160-302230-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ174-302230-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ175-302230-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ162-302230-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ147-302230-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ148-302230-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ135-302230-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ122-302230-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ121-302230-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ120-302230-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ123-302230-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ105-302230-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows i