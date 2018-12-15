TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 14, 2018
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
TXZ119-151015-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ118-151015-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ159-151015-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ158-151015-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ104-151015-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ103-151015-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ093-151015-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ092-151015-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ091-151015-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ102-151015-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ101-151015-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ100-151015-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ115-151015-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with
lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ116-151015-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with
lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ117-151015-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ131-151015-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ132-151015-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ130-151015-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ129-151015-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ141-151015-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ142-151015-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ156-151015-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ157-151015-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ143-151015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ144-151015-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ133-151015-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ134-151015-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ145-151015-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ146-151015-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ161-151015-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ160-151015-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ174-151015-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ175-151015-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ162-151015-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ147-151015-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ148-151015-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ135-151015-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ122-151015-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
this evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ121-151015-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ120-151015-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ123-151015-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
this evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ105-151015-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
this evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ107-151015-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
this evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ106-151015-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
this evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ095-151015-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
this evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ094-151015-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
this evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40