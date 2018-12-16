TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

TXZ119-162215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ118-162215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ159-162215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ158-162215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ104-162215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ103-162215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ093-162215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ092-162215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ091-162215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ102-162215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ101-162215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ100-162215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ115-162215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ116-162215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ117-162215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ131-162215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ132-162215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ130-162215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ129-162215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ141-162215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening...then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ142-162215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ156-162215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ157-162215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ143-162215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening...then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ144-162215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ133-162215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ134-162215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ145-162215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ146-162215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ161-162215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ160-162215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ174-162215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ175-162215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ162-162215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ147-162215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ148-162215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ135-162215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ122-162215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ121-162215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ120-162215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ123-162215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ105-162215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ107-162215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ106-162215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ095-162215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ094-162215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

1058 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

