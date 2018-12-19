TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 18, 2018

_____

161 FPUS54 KFWD 191124 AAA

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

TXZ119-192215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of

showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ118-192215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of dense fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ159-192215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle this

morning...then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ158-192215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle this

morning...then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ104-192215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy dense fog this

morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ103-192215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of dense fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ093-192215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this morning.

Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ092-192215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Widespread fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ091-192215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Widespread fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening...then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ102-192215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Widespread dense fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening...then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ101-192215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-192215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ115-192215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ116-192215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Widespread

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ117-192215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. Patchy

drizzle this morning...then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening...then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ131-192215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Widespread dense fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening...then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ132-192215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Widespread dense fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening...then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ130-192215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. Patchy

drizzle this morning...then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ129-192215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ141-192215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ142-192215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ156-192215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Widespread dense fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ157-192215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Patchy drizzle this morning...then a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ143-192215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Widespread dense fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ144-192215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of dense fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening...then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ133-192215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of dense fog this

morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ134-192215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of

showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle this morning...

then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ145-192215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle

this morning...then a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ146-192215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms with patchy drizzle this

morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ161-192215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ160-192215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this morning...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ174-192215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ175-192215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ162-192215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ147-192215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ148-192215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ135-192215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with

possible thunderstorms and drizzle this morning...then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ122-192215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with

possible thunderstorms and drizzle this morning...then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ121-192215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

524 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear