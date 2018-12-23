TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

_____

209 FPUS54 KFWD 230911

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

TXZ119-232245-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures

steady in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms in the evening...then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ118-232245-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms in the evening...then a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ159-232245-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures

steady in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ158-232245-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures

steady in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely in the

morning...then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms in the evening...then a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ104-232245-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures

steady around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ103-232245-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ093-232245-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures

steady in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ092-232245-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ091-232245-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ102-232245-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ101-232245-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ100-232245-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ115-232245-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ116-232245-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ117-232245-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers, breezy with highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ131-232245-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers, breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ132-232245-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers, breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ130-232245-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers, breezy with highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ129-232245-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in

the evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ141-232245-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers, breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ142-232245-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ156-232245-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ157-232245-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures

steady in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ143-232245-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers, breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ144-232245-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures

steady in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ133-232245-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms in the evening...then a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ134-232245-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms in the evening...then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ145-232245-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures

steady in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ146-232245-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ161-232245-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ160-232245-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures

steady in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ174-232245-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ175-232245-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures

steady in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ162-232245-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ147-232245-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ148-232245-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ135-232245-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

311 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

1