TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 6, 2019
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning...then
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Temperatures steady in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning...then
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of showers this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning...then
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning...then
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Temperatures steady in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning...then
sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning...then
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning...then
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 50.
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs
around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning...then
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning...then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning...then
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning...then
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning...then
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning...then
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Temperatures steady in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning...then
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Temperatures steady in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Temperatures steady in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers this morning...then partly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers this morning...then partly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this
morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this
morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this
morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers this morning...then partly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this
morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Temperatures steady in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Temperatures steady
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers this
morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Temperatures steady in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning...then
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Temperatures steady in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Temperatures steady
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this
morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Temperatures steady in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Temperatures steady
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning...then
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Temperatures steady in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Temperatures steady
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this
morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures
steady in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Temperatures steady in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning...then
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Temperatures steady in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
308 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning...then
sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.