TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019
_____
275 FPUS54 KFWD 140916
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
TXZ119-142230-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower
40s in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as
low as 15 in the morning.
$$
TXZ118-142230-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower
40s in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as
low as 10 above in the morning.
$$
TXZ159-142230-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler with highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings as low
as 15 in the morning.
$$
TXZ158-142230-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings as low
as 15 in the morning.
$$
TXZ104-142230-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ103-142230-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler
with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the upper
30s in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as
low as 10 above in the morning.
$$
TXZ093-142230-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler
with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the upper
30s in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ092-142230-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
TXZ091-142230-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with showers likely. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid
30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
TXZ102-142230-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ101-142230-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with showers likely. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ100-142230-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest
around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with showers likely. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ115-142230-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy
and Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ116-142230-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy
and Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ117-142230-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as
low as 10 above in the morning.
$$
TXZ131-142230-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler with highs
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ132-142230-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler with highs
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ130-142230-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight
chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ129-142230-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy
and Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ141-142230-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight
chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ142-142230-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler with highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings as low
as 10 above in the morning.
$$
TXZ156-142230-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler with highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ157-142230-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler with highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ143-142230-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler with highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings as low
as 10 above in the morning.
$$
TXZ144-142230-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler with highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ133-142230-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler with highs
in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as
low as 15 in the morning.
$$
TXZ134-142230-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler
with highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as
low as 15 in the morning.
$$
TXZ145-142230-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler
with highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as
low as 15 in the morning.
$$
TXZ146-142230-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as
low as 15 in the morning.
$$
TXZ161-142230-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill
readings as low as 15 in the morning.
$$
TXZ160-142230-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings as low
as 15 in the morning.
$$
TXZ174-142230-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings as low
as 15 in the morning.
$$
TXZ175-142230-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler
with highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings as low
as 15 in the morning.
$$
TXZ162-142230-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light
and variable winds becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings as low
as 15 in the morning.
$$
TXZ147-142230-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings as low
as 15 in the morning.
$$
TXZ148-142230-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light
and variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ135-142230-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as
low as 15 in the morning.
$$
TXZ122-142230-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as
low as 15 in the morning.
$$
TXZ121-142230-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
316 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler
with highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind