TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

_____

982 FPUS54 KFWD 190925

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

TXZ119-192215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then clearing. A 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. No snow accumulation expected. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 20 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ118-192215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. A 40 percent

chance of rain and snow. No snow accumulation expected. Breezy

and Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ159-192215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Breezy and

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ158-192215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ104-192215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain and snow. No snow accumulation

expected. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up

to 35 mph are possible. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings as low as 13.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ103-192215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Rain and

snow likely. No snow accumulation expected. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ093-192215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Rain

and snow likely. No snow accumulation expected. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings as low as 13.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ092-192215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Rain and

snow likely. No snow accumulation expected. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible decreasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 13.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill

readings around 20 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ091-192215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. then becoming mostly sunny this morning...then

becoming sunny. Rain and snow likely. No snow accumulation

expected. Brisk and Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ102-192215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. then becoming mostly sunny this morning...then

becoming sunny. Rain and snow likely. No snow accumulation

expected. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ101-192215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. then becoming mostly sunny this morning...then

becoming sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. No snow

accumulation expected. Breezy and Much cooler with highs around

40. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Wind chill

readings around 20.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ100-192215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. then becoming mostly sunny this morning...then

becoming sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill readings around 20.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ115-192215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. then becoming mostly sunny this morning...then

becoming sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ116-192215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. then becoming mostly sunny this morning...then

becoming sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ117-192215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. then becoming mostly sunny this morning...then

becoming sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow. No snow

accumulation expected. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ131-192215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. then becoming mostly sunny this morning...then

becoming sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ132-192215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. then becoming mostly sunny this morning...then

becoming sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ130-192215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. then becoming mostly sunny this morning...then

becoming sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ129-192215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this pre-dawn hours...then becoming sunny.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ141-192215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this pre-dawn hours...then becoming sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of rain. Very windy and Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph this morning...then decreasing to

20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ142-192215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ156-192215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph

this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ157-192215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph

this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ143-192215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ144-192215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. then becoming mostly sunny this morning...

then becoming sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up

to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ133-192215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. A 30 percent

chance of rain. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ134-192215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. A 30 percent

chance of rain. Very windy and Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph this morning...then decreasing to 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ145-192215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. A less than

20 percent chance of rain. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ146-192215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ161-192215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Breezy and

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ160-192215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Breezy and

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ174-192215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ175-192215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Breezy and

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ162-192215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. A less than

20 percent chance of rain. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ147-192215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Breezy and

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ148-192215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ135-192215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy

and Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this morning...then

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ122-192215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

No snow accumulation expected. Breezy and Much cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest 20 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ121-192215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

325 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. A

30 percent chance of rain and snow. No snow accumulation

expected. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up

to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the l