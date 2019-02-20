TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019

_____

338 FPUS54 KFWD 200344

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

TXZ119-201015-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cold. Temperatures

steady in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ118-201015-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy

and Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ159-201015-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the

lower 60s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ158-201015-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the

lower 60s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ104-201015-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers late this evening.

Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest. Chance

of rain less than 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the

upper 50s after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ103-201015-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy and Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ093-201015-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cold. Temperatures

steady in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy and Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ092-201015-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy and Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ091-201015-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ102-201015-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle late this evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ101-201015-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late this

evening. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ100-201015-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ115-201015-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late this

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ116-201015-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late this

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ117-201015-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle late this evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the

mid 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ131-201015-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle late this evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the

upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ132-201015-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late this

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the

upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ130-201015-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late this

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into

the mid 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ129-201015-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late this

evening. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ141-201015-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late this

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ142-201015-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late this

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ156-201015-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late this

evening. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper

50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ157-201015-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into

the upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs around

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ143-201015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late this

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into

the upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ144-201015-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the

upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ133-201015-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the

upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ134-201015-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cold. Temperatures

steady in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ145-201015-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the

lower 60s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ146-201015-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle late this evening...then areas of drizzle. Cold.

Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 60s after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-201015-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle late this evening...

then areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers. Cold.

Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 60s after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ160-201015-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of

showers. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the

mid 60s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ174-201015-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle late this evening...

then areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers. Cold.

Temperatures steady around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the

lower 60s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ175-201015-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle late this evening...

then areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers. Cold.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 60s after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ162-201015-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle late this evening...then areas of drizzle. Cold.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Temperatures steady around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 60s after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ147-201015-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

944 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle late this evening...then areas of drizzle. Cold.

Temperatures steady around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 60s after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NI