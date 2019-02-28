TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

_____

991 FPUS54 KFWD 280054 AAA

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

TXZ119-281015-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers, patchy drizzle

and light freezing drizzle. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers with patchy drizzle in the morning...then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ118-281015-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers, patchy drizzle

and light freezing drizzle. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

in the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ159-281015-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Patchy drizzle in the morning...then a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill readings as low

as 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ158-281015-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Patchy drizzle in the morning...then a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

readings around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind

chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ104-281015-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers this evening. Cloudy with

patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle. Much colder with lows

in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

and light freezing drizzle in the morning...then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ103-281015-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle this

evening. Cloudy with patchy light freezing drizzle. Much colder

with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with patchy light freezing drizzle in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ093-281015-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle this

evening. Cloudy with patchy light freezing drizzle. Much colder

with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy light freezing drizzle in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

freezing rain or light sleet or showers. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

readings around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ092-281015-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy light freezing drizzle. Much

colder. Temperatures steady around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy light freezing drizzle in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

freezing rain or light sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings as low

as 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind

chill readings as low as 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ091-281015-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy light freezing drizzle. Much

colder. Temperatures steady in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy light freezing drizzle in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

freezing rain or light sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings as low

as 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind

chill readings as low as 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ102-281015-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Patchy drizzle this evening. Cloudy with patchy light

freezing drizzle. Much colder. Temperatures steady in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy light freezing drizzle in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of light freezing rain or light sleet in the

morning. A chance of showers. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ101-281015-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy light freezing drizzle. Much

colder. Temperatures steady in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy light freezing drizzle in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain or

light sleet in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much

colder with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind

chill readings as low as 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ100-281015-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy light freezing drizzle. Much

colder. Temperatures steady around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings as

low as 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy light freezing drizzle in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain or

light sleet in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much

colder with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind

chill readings as low as 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ115-281015-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Patchy drizzle this evening. Cloudy with patchy light

freezing drizzle. Much colder. Temperatures steady around 30.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy light freezing drizzle in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain or

light sleet in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much

colder with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind chill readings as

low as 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ116-281015-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Patchy drizzle this evening. Cloudy with patchy light

freezing drizzle. Much colder. Temperatures steady in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy light freezing drizzle in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of light freezing rain or light sleet in the

morning. A chance of showers. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind

chill readings as low as 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ117-281015-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers this evening. Cloudy with

patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle. Much colder.

Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with patchy light freezing drizzle in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of light freezing rain in the morning. A chance

of showers. Much cooler with highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ131-281015-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers, patchy drizzle

and light freezing drizzle. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with patchy light freezing drizzle in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ132-281015-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ130-281015-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers, patchy drizzle

and light freezing drizzle. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ129-281015-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Patchy drizzle this evening. Cloudy with patchy light

freezing drizzle. Much colder. Temperatures steady in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with patchy light freezing drizzle in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of light freezing rain or light sleet in the

morning. A chance of showers. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Much cooler with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind

chill readings as low as 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ141-281015-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle, a slight chance of showers

with patchy light freezing drizzle. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of light freezing rain in the morning. A chance

of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ142-281015-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ156-281015-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy fog

and drizzle in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ157-281015-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Patchy drizzle in the morning...then a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ143-281015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ144-281015-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers, patchy drizzle

and light freezing drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ133-281015-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers with patchy drizzle in the morning...then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ134-281015-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

fog and drizzle in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ145-281015-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Patchy drizzle in the morning...then a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ146-281015-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Patchy drizzle in the morning...then a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ161-281015-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill readings as low

as 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ160-281015-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Patchy drizzle in the morning...then a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill readings as low

as 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ174-281015-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30. Wind chill

readings around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ175-281015-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

Wind chill readings around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ162-281015-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Patchy drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ147-281015-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

654 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5