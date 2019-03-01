TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of drizzle in
the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill
readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ118-012215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of drizzle in
the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Brisk with
highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill
readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ159-012215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Not as cool with
highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of drizzle in
the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
TXZ158-012215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of drizzle in
the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s.
Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
TXZ104-012215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower
40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy drizzle in
the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning. Brisk with highs in the lower
40s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.
North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.
Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ103-012215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower
40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of drizzle in
the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Brisk, cold with
highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 19.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill
readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ093-012215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy drizzle in
the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Brisk, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 17.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.
Wind chill readings as low as zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s.
TXZ092-012215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Brisk, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 16.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.
Wind chill readings as low as zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill
readings as low as zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ091-012215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool. Temperatures steady around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Brisk, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill
readings as low as 15.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.
Wind chill readings as low as zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill
readings as low as zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ102-012215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the
lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings
as low as 18.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill
readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ101-012215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Brisk, cold
with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing
to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as
14.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill
readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
TXZ100-012215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill
readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
TXZ115-012215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill
readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
TXZ116-012215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs
around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 17.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill
readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
TXZ117-012215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Brisk with
highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 18.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill
readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ131-012215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Brisk with
highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.
Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
TXZ132-012215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Brisk with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
TXZ130-012215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 50.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 19.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.
Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ129-012215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill
readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings as
low as zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
TXZ141-012215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 19.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.
Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ142-012215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy early...then becoming partly sunny. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.
Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ156-012215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy early...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s.
Wind chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ157-012215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of drizzle in
the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ143-012215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.
Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ144-012215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of drizzle in
the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
TXZ133-012215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of drizzle in
the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Brisk with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ134-012215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of drizzle in
the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ145-012215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of drizzle in
the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Temperatures steady around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
TXZ146-012215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Highs in the upper
40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of drizzle in
the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill
readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ161-012215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Not as cool with
highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of drizzle in
the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s.
Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ160-012215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of drizzle in
the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s.
Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
TXZ174-012215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of drizzle in
the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperatures
falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
TXZ175-012215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower
50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of drizzle in
the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill readings as
low as 15 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
TXZ162-012215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of drizzle in
the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the
afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill
readings as low as 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill
readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ147-012215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
1027 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Not as cool with
highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of drizzle in
the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill
readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the