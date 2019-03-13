TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 12, 2019

_____

645 FPUS54 KFWD 130823

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

TXZ119-132115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts

up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ118-132115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy

and Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up

to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ159-132115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ158-132115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ104-132115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ103-132115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy

and Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ093-132115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy

and Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ092-132115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy

and Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ091-132115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy

and Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ102-132115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy

and Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ101-132115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ100-132115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ115-132115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ116-132115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ117-132115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ131-132115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ132-132115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ130-132115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ129-132115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ141-132115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ142-132115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ156-132115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ157-132115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ143-132115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ144-132115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ133-132115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ134-132115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ145-132115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ146-132115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-132115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ160-132115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ174-132115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ175-132115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ162-132115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ147-132115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this morning. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ148-132115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this morning. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ135-132115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ122-132115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ121-132115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ120-132115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 21 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ123-132115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ105-132115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy

with highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ107-132115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this morning. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lowe