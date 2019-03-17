TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ118-172115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ159-172115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ158-172115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ104-172115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ103-172115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ093-172115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ092-172115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ091-172115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ102-172115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ101-172115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ100-172115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ115-172115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ116-172115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ117-172115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ131-172115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ132-172115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ130-172115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ129-172115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ141-172115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ142-172115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ156-172115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ157-172115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ143-172115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ144-172115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ133-172115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ134-172115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ145-172115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ146-172115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ161-172115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ160-172115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ174-172115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ175-172115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ162-172115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ147-172115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ148-172115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ135-172115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ122-172115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ121-172115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ120-172115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ123-172115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ105-172115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ107-172115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ106-172115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ095-172115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ094-172115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

