TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 16, 2019
008 FPUS54 KFWD 170819
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
TXZ119-172115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ118-172115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ159-172115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ158-172115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ104-172115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ103-172115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ093-172115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ092-172115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ091-172115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ102-172115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ101-172115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ100-172115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ115-172115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ116-172115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ117-172115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ131-172115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ132-172115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ130-172115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ129-172115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ141-172115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ142-172115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ156-172115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ157-172115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ143-172115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ144-172115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ133-172115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ134-172115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ145-172115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ146-172115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ161-172115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ160-172115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ174-172115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ175-172115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ162-172115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ147-172115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ148-172115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ135-172115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ122-172115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ121-172115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ120-172115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ123-172115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ105-172115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ107-172115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ106-172115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ095-172115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ094-172115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
