TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019

_____

859 FPUS54 KFWD 280813

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

TXZ119-282200-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Temperatures steady in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ118-282200-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ159-282200-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ158-282200-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ104-282200-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Temperatures steady

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ103-282200-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy and Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ093-282200-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ092-282200-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ091-282200-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ102-282200-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ101-282200-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ100-282200-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ115-282200-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ116-282200-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ117-282200-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ131-282200-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ132-282200-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ130-282200-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ129-282200-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ141-282200-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ142-282200-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ156-282200-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ157-282200-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ143-282200-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ144-282200-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ133-282200-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ134-282200-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Temperatures steady in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ145-282200-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ146-282200-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ161-282200-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ160-282200-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ174-282200-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ175-282200-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ162-282200-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ147-282200-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ148-282200-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ135-282200-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ122-282200-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

313 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

th