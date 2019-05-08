TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019
_____
846 FPUS54 KFWD 080801
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
TXZ119-082130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ118-082130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ159-082130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ158-082130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening...then showers
likely after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ104-082130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ103-082130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ093-082130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in
the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ092-082130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ091-082130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then partly
sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ102-082130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ101-082130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly
sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ100-082130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ115-082130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ116-082130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly
sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ117-082130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ131-082130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ132-082130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ130-082130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ129-082130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly
sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ141-082130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance
of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ142-082130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ156-082130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ157-082130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ143-082130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ144-082130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ133-082130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ134-082130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ145-082130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ146-082130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ161-082130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening...then showers
likely after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ160-082130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
301 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THU